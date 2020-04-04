Saints News Network
2020 NFL Season will begin as scheduled, believes President Trump

BtBoylan

United States 45th President Donald Trump met with all-major league sports commissioners via conference call amid COVID-19 outbreak on April 4, 2020. Trump believes the NFL should begin their 2020 season on time. The commissioners of the leagues present for the call were:

NBA – Adam Silver, WNBA – Cathy Engelbert, MLB – Rob Manfred, NFL – Roger Goodell, NHL – Gary Bettman, PGA Tour – Jay Monahan, UFC – Dana White, WWE - Vince McMahon, NASCAR – John Middlebrook or Jim France, and MLS – Don Garber.

The conference call with the Presidents was at 12 noon EST.  They discussed potential charitable donations and how the leagues would help provide support to those in need during the pandemic. President Trump also told league commissioners that his belief and hope is that the 2020 NFL season should start on time in September. Trump added that he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August or September. However, it is unclear whether this is a realistic timeline from medical experts. 

The leagues also discussed ways to help “jump start” the economy after medical officials give the thumbs up for the leagues and fans to resume sports and its season. The NBA’s Adam Silver, who has political experience, was the one who led the way in those conversations per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Following Silver’s comments, Trump raised an idea for the leagues to work together to deduct taxes from ticket prices and concessions by lobbying for tax credits.

While a true timeline is not in place for when fans can return to stadiums and arenas to supports their beloved teams, conversations like the one that occurred with the leaders of the leagues should provide a positive mindset that fans all around the United States will be back supporting/cheering louder than ever. 

