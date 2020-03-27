Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Vegas predicts Saints will rule NFC South

Kyle T. Mosley

Brady's new arrival does not matter.  The Vegas sports books have the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees winning the NFC South in 2020.

 

On Thursday, March 26th, Sports Illustrated invited me to join my colleagues Bill Enright and Jaime Eisner to discuss the projected wins for NFC South teams in the 2020 NFL regular season.  Eisner, sports betting and fantasy football guru, says the Vegas odds-makers still believe the New Orleans Saints will win the NFC South division over the  Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.  Hence, Tom Brady in the NFC South will not impact the Saints chances of repeating as champs for a fourth-consecutive year.

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees passes versus Atlanta Falcons - NFC South
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes the football against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SAINTS

The sports bookies project the New Orleans Saints at winning 11.5 games in 2020. In my estimation, their predictions seem to be correct. The NFC South will not be a “cake walk” for the Saints, as it was the past two seasons at 13-3. The likelihood of the Saints dropping 2 or 3 more division is not out of the question. The bigger concern is how they will handle the Chiefs, 49ers, Packers, and Vikings at home. The tendency of the Saints is to lose at least one “winnable” game per year when they are the favorites. But this is the NFL and those types of games will occur. Hence, an 11-game win total is plausible, but I have the Saints at winning 12 games in 2020. 

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis has huge game versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nov 17, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

BUCCANEERS

Jamie Eisner, editor of SI Gambling and SI Fantasy, believes the Bucs will only win 9 games in 2020 even after the addition of QB Tom Brady. He said there is “plenty of optimism” for the Buccaneers this season since Brady’s signing, but the team projects to win nine games.  My thoughts are that the Bucs’ offense will be dangerous with the collective minds of QB Tom Brady, HC Bruce Arians, and OC Byron Leftwich. However, can DC Todd Bowles field a defense able to create turnovers against NFC South rival quarterbacks in Brees, Bridgewater, and Ryan?

NFC SOUTH QB'S Drew Brees and Matt Ryan
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

FALCONS

Enright asked the Eisner about the Atlanta Falcons’ projections and the number surprised me. Vegas bookies have the Falcons winning 7.5 games on the year. Eisner said of Falcons on the road: 

“they legitimately can go 1-7 on the road this year...they have really brutal road schedule...they will have trouble getting to .500 this year.”  Jaime Eisner - SI Gambling and SI Fantasy

Saints fans will rejoice if the Falcons collapse under 500.  Eisner may overstate the Falcons’ issues. The offensive threats of QB Matt Ryan, RB Todd Gurley, WR Julio Jones, and WR Calvin Ridley should be enough for the Falcons to handle the Chargers, Cowboys, and Bucs on the road. I agree they have a difficult road schedule with the Chiefs, Packers, Vikings, Chargers, Cowboys, and NFC South adversaries.  2020 may not be kind for Owner Arthur Blank, HC Dan Quinn, and their “Dirty Birds.” 

Saints QB Taysom Hill Scores on the Carolina Panthers
Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scores a touchdown as Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

PANTHERS

Panthers HC Matt Rhule and OC Joe Brady take over the reins in Carolina. Rhule is assembling some of his Temple Owl Alums with QB P.J. Walker, former Saints WR Keith Kirkwood, WR Robby Anderson, and LB Tahir Whitehead to help challenge his NFC South rivals.  Jamie Eisner says the William Hill Sportsbook projects the Carolina Panthers at a 5.5 game win total for 2020. Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater takes over at the starting quarterback role for former NFL MVP Cam Newton. 

Former Saints assistant coach Joe Brady will install his form of Sean Payton’s offense with the Panthers, but this team must find playmakers on defense if they plan to contend in the NFC South. The Panthers suffered a major loss when All-Pro LB Luke Kuechly, their defensive leader, retired after 8 seasons in Carolina because of multiple concussions. They need help at LB, CB, S and DT. The Panthers are a team in rebuild mode. 

New Orleans can win the NFC South again and are favorites by the William Hill Sportsbook at +1100 for the Super Bowl 55 crown.  Only the Chiefs (+400), Ravens (+650), and 49ers (+700) are Super Bowll 55 favorites over the Saints according to the Vegas bettors.  Since Tom Brady signing with the Buccaneers on March 18, 2020, Vegas views them as the 6th favorite team at +1600.

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara gets a first down versus the Atlanta Falcons
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates after he ran for a first down in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Here are my new NFC South Predictions (3/27/2020):

  • New Orleans Saints: 12-4
  • Atlanta Falcons: 10-6
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9-7
  • Carolina Panthers 5-11
Comments (1)
Dr.C
Dr.C

Editor

Great job Kyle!!!♥️

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints should be in line for max amount of prime time games in 2020

With the way things have played out in the NFC South, coupled with the opponents the Saints have, there's little to no reason they should have the max amount of prime time games in 2020.

John Hendrix

Sean Payton believes Taysom Hill has earned Saints #2 QB Job

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said fan favorite Taysom Hill has earned being the teams's #2 quarterback behind Drew Brees.

BtBoylan

New Orleans Saints grant extensions to Season Ticket Holders

The New Orleans Saints season ticket holder have been granted an extension by the organization due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr.C

by

Dr.C

Drew Brees and family to donate $5 million to state of Louisiana in 2020

The Drew Brees family is donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help combat COVID-19, providing over 10,000 meals daily to those in need.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

Saints Reach New Deal with Janoris Jenkins

New Orleans adds two years onto the contract of one of their best defenders. Save cap space in the process.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Jake Fromm: Possible Draft Steal for Saints at QB

The Saints could find their next franchise quarterback after the first-round of this year's NFL draft in former University of Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Signing free agent WR Emmanuel Sanders will change Saints draft strategy

When New Orleans signed free-agent WR Emmanuel Sanders, this acquisition opened the door for Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis to consider selecting a quarterback in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

Bob Rose

by

SaintsNews

Three Backup QB Options for Saints

Following the departure of Teddy Bridgewater the New Orleans Saints have a void to fill at backup. Saints News Network analyzes three possible fits for the 2020 season.

BtBoylan

by

Fontan

Brees and Saints remain favorites despite Brady's arrival to the NFC South

The rivalries within the NFC South have always been likened to college football in the south, where the traditions between teams and fans are bitter, tense, and epic. The 2020 NFC South will not be any different. The new faces entering the NFC South will keep these traditions alive and kicking, but new twists.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Scotto

Emmanuel Sanders couldn't pass up opportunity the Saints presented

Emmanuel Sanders spoke very highly of Drew Brees, Sean Payton, and how he plans to do whatever it takes to help the Saints reach their ultimate goal.

John Hendrix

by

Footballfan55