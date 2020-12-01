Week 12 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints improved to 9-2 on the year after running all over the Broncos.

Regardless of the controversy that surrounded the Broncos, their Week 12 matchup was played against the Saints as scheduled. New Orleans was fueled by a big day on the ground and shut down Denver's offense en route to a big 31-3 road win. We take a look at the team's snap counts, playing time percentages, and some observations from Sunday's game.

Offense

Cesar Ruiz, Nick Easton, James Hurst - 64 (100%)

For the most part, Easton and Hurst did a good job filling in on the left side for the normal starters. It wasn't perfect, as Taysom Hill ended up getting sacked three times on the day. However, that all can't be on the offensive line. Overall, when you put up 229 yards on the ground, that's a huge victory in itself.

Ryan Ramczyk, Taysom Hill, Erik McCoy - 61 (95%)

Hill didn't have a good game statistically passing (9-of-16 for 78 yards and an interception), but did have success on the ground (10-44-2 TDs). He missed a few opportunities in the passing game, while making a couple of questionable throws, mainly a pass on the sidelines intended for Jared Cook. Sean Payton said that Hill executed on the game plan the Saints intended him to, and it wouldn't be aesthetically pleasing to many. He'll bounce back against the Falcons.

Michael Thomas - 43 (67%)

Thomas was the leading receiver with 4 catches for 60 yards on 6 targets. One of his intended catches was tipped up and picked off. The Hill-Thomas duo should get back to form against Atlanta.

Adam Trautman, Josh Hill - 39 (61%)

With the way the Saints ran the ball, it's not surprising to see Trautman and Hill see the majority of the snaps at tight end. Trautman only had one catch for 8 yards on a tight end screen, but it was well executed.

Alvin Kamara, Tre'Quan Smith - 31 (48%)

Kamara had 11 carries for 54 yards and one catch for negative yardage on 2 targets. Smith had a single catch for 16 yards, but it was a big one that helped the Saints add more points on the board. Kamara will get more production against Atlanta.

Latavius Murray - 30 (47%)

Murray is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after an impressive day rushing. He finished with 124 rushing yards in 19 carries, scoring twice from 36 and 7 yards out. He had successful games last season starting in place of Kamara, so it shouldn't come as a total surprise of how successful he can be.

Emmanuel Sanders - 20 (31%)

Just one catch for 4 yards on a single target for Sanders. With the way the Saints attacked this game plan, it shouldn't be totally shocking. However, this was a completely ice cold game for him.

Michael Burton, Jared Cook - 19 (30%)

Cook was targeted twice but didn't register a catch. He has struggled a bit, but the two misses aren't on him. One pass was too high for him, while the other wasn't the best decision by Hill to throw into double coverage.

Will Clapp - 18 (28%)

The play Clapp lined up as a wide receiver is what I'll remember most from the Broncos game. Of course, with injuries to the offensive line, Clapp was the main jumbo set lineman.

Austin Carr - 15 (23%)

Carr was used in run-blocking while filling in late as a returner for the Saints.

Marquez Callaway - 13 (20%)

Callaway was the team's primary returner on the day with Deonte Harris (neck) being out of action. Callaway ended up going to the locker room with a knee injury and did not return. His status will be one to monitor this week.

Dwayne Washington, Ethan Greenidge, Cameron Tom, Jameis Winston - 3 (5%)

It was nothing but clean-up duty for these four players after the game was well in hand.

Defense

C.J. Gardner-Johnson - 39 (91%)

Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Marcus Williams - 36 (84%)

Davis was the leading tackler on the day, finishing with 9 total (7 solo, 2 assisted). He had a strong game overall, but did have one play where he had a spin move put on him. It's a rarity, that's for sure. Jenkins had 5 tackles (4 solo, 1 assisted) and made a big play to prevent the Broncos from recovering a fumble.

Kwon Alexander - 35 (81%)

Alexander has 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted) and make a big fumble recovery. Had he scored, it would have set social media off into an explosion. This trade with the 49ers has paid off tremendously, so far.

Cam Jordan - 26 (60%)

Jordan got another sack on the season, finishing with 2 tackels, 2 tackles for loss, and 4 QB hits.

David Onyemata, Trey Hendrickson - 23 (53%)



Janoris Jenkins, Shy Tuttle - 22 (51%)

Jenkins got a big interception after being close before, but got hurt on the return as his leg bent the wrong way. He's said to have avoided a major injury, but we'll see what that actually means for when he returns.

Patrick Robinson, Marcus Davenport, Malcom Brown - 21 (49%)

Davenport had 3 total tackles (all solo) to go along a QB hit and tackle for loss. Robinson entered the game after Janoris Jenkins was lost to injury.

Ryan Glasgow - 20 (47%)

Glasgow got called up from the practice squad again and has had two pretty good games with the Saints. Sheldon Rankins was designated to return from injured reserve, so it'll be interesting to see if he gets signed to the active roster.

Carl Granderson - 16 (37%)

Alex Anzalone - 8 (19%)

J.T. Gray, Craig Robertson, P.J. Williams, D.J. Swearinger - 7 (16%)

Zack Baun - 4 (9%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)