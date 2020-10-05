Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The New Orleans Saints showed us a lot on Sunday, as they were able to overcome an early hole and rattle off five straight touchdown drives against the Lions. Detroit would make it interesting in the end, but Sean Payton's team held on to move back to .500. It the type of season win that could set the tone for the rest of the season. Here's a look at Week 4's snap counts and some observations.

Cesar Ruiz, Nick Easton, Erik McCoy - 70 (100%)

Sean Payton said he thought the offensive line played outstanding, and they did. Cesar Ruiz got his first start, and he looked pretty sharp. Nick Easton's value to the offense is really showing up.

Terron Armstead - 68 (97%)

Armstead briefly went out, but returned to the game. Ethan Greenidge filled in for him during those snaps.

Drew Brees - 67 (96%)

The critics can be silenced for at least one week. Drew Brees overcome an interception on the opening series to finish 19-of-25 for 246 yards and two touchdowns. Brees was executing like we have been expecting him to, and it's encouraging to see how well the offense was moving the ball being down several key pieces.

Tre'Quan Smith - 62 (89%)

Smith caught all four of his targets for 54 yards, which included two touchdowns. The 3rd down conversion he caught from Brees in the third quarter was almost a carbon copy of his first. Smith also made a key heads-up play when he recovered a Josh Hill fumble that put the Saints in even better field position. Getting him to heat up will be a key part of the offense.

Emmanuel Sanders - 51 (73%)

Sanders had his best game as a Saints, securing six of his nine targets for 93 yards, which included a long of 25. Again, getting him on the same page with Brees is key for the offense, and once they get Michael Thomas back in, that could be a lethal duo.

Alvin Kamara - 47 (67%)

Alvin Kamara was once again tremendous on the day, finishing with 119 total yards on Sunday. Kamara wasn't as strong in the receiving department (three catches for 36 yards on four targets), but was stellar in the run game (19 rushes for 83 yards and a touchdown). Kamara also sealed the game on a toss play.

Ryan Ramczyk - 46 (66%)

Ramczyk left early due to a concussion, and did not return. He'll be one to watch this week, as Ethan Greenidge stepped in for him.

Josh Hill - 40 (57%)

Latavius Murray - 29 (41%)

Murray carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards, rushing for two touchdowns on Sunday. He had a lone reception on two targets for 19 yards. He's been a very underrated presence for the Saints.

Ethan Greenidge - 26 (37%)

Greenidge passed the early tests at left tackle in place of Terron Armstead, but struggled a bit filling in for Ramczyk on the right side. Hopefully Ramczyk is alright, but Greenidge may have to fill in again.

Garrett Griffin - 22 (31%)

Taysom Hill, Michael Burton - 20 (29%)

Once again, Hill wasn't a big factor in the Saints offense. He had a bad shotgun snap that was thankfully recovered by Kamara. Hill hasn't been that big for New Orleans early on, but hopefully it's coming. He also had several special teams snaps, but not nearly the amount over the past couple of weeks.

Adam Trautman - 19 (27%)

Marquez Callaway - 15 (21%)

Deonte Harris - 14 (20%)

Harris left the game early with an undisclosed injury. Kamara was back returning punts and kicks, and Harris was just on the sideline without his gloves and helmet. He eventually made his way to the locker room late in the game with Justin Hardee. Harris did have some good returns on Sunday to go along with a catch for 10 yards and a couple rushes.

Bennie Fowler - 10 (14%)