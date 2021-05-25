A Thomas-Jones Duo Would be Fire, But What are The Odds?

A dream scenario creating a Michael Thomas and Julio Jones pairing is highly unlikely, but Vegas set the odds as a possibility.

The NFC South is a highly competitive division in the NFL.

The most active and highly contentious rivalry has always been between the Saints and the Falcons.

On Monday, New Orleans fans did not shed a tear at the news of Julio Jones' desire to be traded from Atlanta.

For many Who Dats, Jones' intentions were heard and welcomed during a live call on Fox Sports' 'Undisputed' with from Shannon Sharpe and listened in by co-host Skip Bayless.

If he departs the NFC South, he would be one less headache for the Saints secondary to handle twice a year.

THOMAS- JONES DUO?

Julio Jones has been an elite wide receiver in the league since his draft day in 2011.

A pairing of him with another elite receiver could work on paper but could become a problem for an NFL team.

Especially in New Orleans.

Why?

Besides huge paychecks, egos, and personalities, would enough football be available for Jones to coexist with a Michael Thomas?

I doubt it could work past one season.

I noticed several Saints fans were asking and wondering if the dream scenario could materialize in New Orleans.

Jones in the black and gold is highly unlikely, although Vegas oddsmakers have New Orleans and Tampa Bay as potential landing spots for the All-Pro wide receiver.

Consider this point. A Michael Thomas and Julio Jones duo would be a nightmare for defensive coordinators and defensive backs.

Both All-Pro wideouts have great size, a tremendous catch radius, outstanding football awareness, separation ability, and could give Winston or Hill a constant receiving threat on each passing play.

ODDS FOR SAINTS LANDING JONES

OddsChecker's Kyle Newman shared, “There’s little chance the Falcons trade Julio within the NFC South, but oddsmakers give the Saints and Bucs an outside shot."

Suddenly, the odds for the Saints were set at +3000 and the Bucs at +4500. The odds are long shots for the two NFC South teams.

The most favorable odds belong to Tennessee, Atlanta, New England, San Francisco, and Washington.

Landing Jones Odds

Tennessee Titans, +175, 36.4% Atlanta Falcons, +250, 28.6% New England Patriots, +500, 16.7% San Francisco 49ers, +750, 11.8% Washington Football Team, +750, 11.8% Arizona Cardinals, +850, 10.5% Las Vegas Raiders, +950, 9.5% Baltimore Ravens, +1200, 7.7% Dallas Cowboys, +1200, 7.7% New Orleans Saints, +3000, 3.2% Detroit Lions, +3000, 3.2% Tampa Buccaneers, +4500, 2.2%

The odds are slim for New Orleans, but dreaming the Thomas-Jones dynamic would even send the Madden gamers' heads spinning.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot learned a lot from Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

One thing is sure, he would never trade Jones to an NFC team, and definitely not to the Falcons' arch-nemesis, the New Orleans Saints.

But, this is the NFL, and stranger things have happened.

We shall see.

SUBSCRIBE TO SAINTS NEWS TODAY!

▶ Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewletter

▶ Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://news.snts.us/saintsnewsyoutube​

▶ For more Saints News: https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/​​ or https://www.saints.media​

▶ Like us on Facebook: https://news.snts.us/saintsnews-fb​

▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/saintsnews