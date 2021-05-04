Will the Saints Add a Veteran Free-Agent Cornerback?

New Orleans used a third round choice on Stanford star cornerback Paulson Adebo. With questionable depth at the position and facing a possible suspension to Marshon Lattimore, should the team add a free agent cornerback?

The New Orleans Saints entered the 2021 offseason with a huge need at cornerback. They had released veteran CB Janoris Jenkins for salary cap reasons. Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams provide depth, but have struggled against the top wideouts from other teams. Keith Washington, an undrafted rookie in 2020, has potential but is unproven.

To make matters worse, Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore is likely to face a league suspension for an offseason arrest involving possession of a stolen handgun. The Saints used a 3rd round draft choice on Stanford CB Paulson Adebo. While Adebo is expected to make an immediate contribution, we can expect some early inconsistencies from a rookie defensive back.

New Orleans should dip into the remaining free agent pool to bolster the cornerback position. There is a surprising amount of talent still available, with several veterans waiting until after the draft to sign with a team.

Here is some of the best remaining talent that New Orleans could look to add.

BASHAUD BREELAND (29 - Chiefs)

A seven-year veteran, Breeland has 14 career interceptions, including 4 picks and 17 passes broken up the last two years with Kansas City. He’s allowed just 49% completion percentage when targeted over the last two seasons for the two-time AFC champion Chiefs.

Originally a 4th round choice in 2014 by the Washington Redskins, the 5'11" 195-Lb Breeland was Kansas City's top corner, typically taking on an opponents best wideout. He excels in press coverage, but has the vision of a safety when off the ball.

RICHARD SHERMAN (33 - 49ERS)

Sherman is a ten-year veteran with six Pro Bowls who has 36 career interceptions, 115 passes broken up, and 3 defensive touchdowns. A 5th round choice out of Stanford by Seattle in the 2011 draft, Sherman played for New Orleans secondary coach Kris Richard for six seasons with the Seahawks.

Sherman missed all but five games with injury for San Francisco last season. He was a key part of San Francisco's NFC title run in 2019, allowing 62% completion percentage and only one touchdown when targeted while intercepting 3 passes. Sherman may be on the downside of his career, but at 6’3” has the size, physical style of play, and veteran savvy to make an impact for a contender.

GAREON CONLEY (26 - TEXANS)

A teammate of Marshon Lattimore and Michael Thomas at Ohio State, Conley was the 24th overall selection in the 2017 draft by the Raiders. He had 3 interceptions for Oakland in 2018, but was traded to Houston midway through the 2019 season. Conley finally played like a top corner in seven games with the Texans, allowing less than 53% when targeted.

Conley missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury, but appears to be fully recovered. He had six interceptions in his last two years of college and has the size (6’0” 190-Lbs) and athleticism for a man coverage scheme.

DRE' KIRKPATRICK (31 - CARDINALS)

The 12th overall pick from Alabama in the 2012 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Kirkpatrick had 10 interceptions in eight years with the Bengals and led Arizona with 3 interceptions last year. He gave up 66% completion percentage last season, but surrendered just 2 touchdowns and has broken up 72 passes in his career.

Kirkpatrick has prototypical size at 6’2” 190-Lbs and has the athleticism for man coverage at both outside and slot positions. He’s never been the most physical press corner, but has the size and playing style to fit the New Orleans scheme.

Other Names to Watch:

Darqueze Dennard (30 - Falcons)

Buster Skrine (32 - Bears)

Steven Nelson (28 - Steelers)

Nickell Robey-Coleman (29 - Eagles)

Jason McCourty (34 - Patriots)

The Saints would have to move some more money around to even entertain the idea of adding another free agent. With potential contract extensions of Lattimore and OT Ryan Ramczyk still to be done and an experienced front office, that would not be a major obstacle.

What could be a major roadblock for this team is the lack of depth at cornerback, the potential suspension of Lattimore, and the prospect of relying on a rookie 3rd round choice to guard an opponent's top wideout. While Paulson Adebo certainly has the skill set of a potential star, the New Orleans Saints need to add another cornerback if they are to continue to be a contender.