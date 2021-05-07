Will the Saints Pursue Another Linebacker in Free Agency?

Last weekend, New Orleans added Pete Werner in second-round to their linebacking corps with 2020 third-rounder Zack Baun. Is that enough to partner with All-Pro Demario Davis? Or, should the Saints bring back Kwon Alexander or another veteran free-agent linebacker?

Linebacker Kwon Alexander helped to elevate the New Orleans Saints defense to an elite level in 2021. Alexander, a seven-year veteran, was acquired in a mid-season trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

His outstanding athleticism and pass coverage skills meshed perfectly with the all-pro abilities of linebacker Demario Davis.

Alexander suffered an Achilles injury late in the season - this makes his availability for the Saints season's opener in question. In addition, the team released him for salary cap reasons.

He remains a free agent, but a reunion between Alexander and New Orleans is highly possible. His loss and departure of linebacker Alex Anzalone in free agency left many to believe the team would bring in another athletic linebacker this offseason.

New Orleans selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is a throwback defender with excellent instincts.

The linebacking corps also look for significant improvements and contributions from last year's third-round choice Zack Baun and the 2019 seventh-round pick Kaden Elliss.

Still, some expect New Orleans to sign another veteran to complement Demario Davis before the regular season. Alexander, who turns 27 in August, is the most logical solution.

Here are some other options at linebacker still available on the free-agent market.

K.J. WRIGHT (31 - SEAHAWKS)

6’4” 246-Lbs.

K.J. Wright is one of the biggest names left on the free-agent market. Perhaps last season was the best of his ten-year Seahawk career. After playing most of his career at middle linebacker, Wright switched and handled the strongside duties in 2020. He had 1 interception, broke up 10 passes, forced or recovered 3 fumbles, recorded 11 tackles for loss, had 2 sacks, and added 6 QB pressures.

Wright has a nose for the football and is always in the middle of the action. He has terrific coverage ability for his size and routinely takes on opposing tight ends. Wright had eight seasons with at least 85 tackles and has 66 career stops for loss.

In his NFL career, Wright has intercepted 6 passes, broken up 54 others, been responsible for 20 fumbles forced or recovered, and recorded 13.5 sacks and 27 QB hits.

DE'VONDRE CAMPBELL (28 - CARDINALS)

6’4” 232-Lbs.

De'Vondre Campbell's first four years in the NFL were with the Atlanta Falcons before joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He contributed with 99 tackles (7 for a loss), 2 sacks, 3 passes broken up, and a forced fumble with Arizona.

In his five-year career, he has 3 interceptions, 19 passes broken up, 6 forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, and four straight seasons with at least 90 tackles.

Campbell is a fast sideline-to-sideline defender capable of playing either inside or outside linebacker. He excels in open space and covers tight ends well. Campbell is one of the few linebackers in the league who could match Alvin Kamara athletically during his time with the Falcons.

TAHIR WHITEHEAD (31 - Panthers)

6’2” 241-Lbs.

Whitehead is a tackling machine during his first six seasons with the Detroit Lions. He has been with two teams in the last three years.

He had 51 tackles in 14 games with Carolina in 2020, his lowest total since 2013. The nine-year veteran had at least 108 tackles in four seasons before last year and has 38 career tackles for loss.

Whitehead has 6 career interceptions, and 25 passes broken up, recovering 6 fumbles and forcing 3 others. He may have lost a step in downfield coverage but still has good sideline-to-sideline range.

B.J. GOODSON (28 - BROWNS)

6’1” 241-Lbs.

Goodson spent his first three seasons with the New York Giants before playing with Green Bay and Cleveland in each of the last two years. He achieved career-highs with 2 interceptions, 6 passes broken up, and 91 tackles for the Browns in 2020.

Goodson has a nice range and is competent in zone coverages with good enough athleticism to handle tight ends in man coverage. He has played inside for most of his career but could also handle strongside duties.

Other names to watch:

Avery Williamson (29 - Steelers)

Patrick Onwuasor (29 - Jets)

Todd Davis (29 - Vikings)

Reuben Foster (27 - Redskins)

Kwon Alexander would be the best fit for the Saints. He knows the system, is outstanding coverage skills, and has excellent chemistry with Demario Davis.

If they cannot bring Alexander back, then one of the above linebackers could be an intriguing addition while young players like Pete Werner and Zack Baun continue to develop.