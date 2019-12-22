Saints News Network
Saints vs Titans: Eli Apple and Marcus Williams Injury Update

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints defensive backs S Marcus Williams and CB Eli Apple sustained injuries in the first half of the Saints-Titans contest.

Saints News Network reporter John Hendrix reported that both defensive backs were in the Saints medical tent.  Apple was carted off the field and into the Saints player locker room.  Later in the 2nd quarter, Marcus Williams left and is in the Saints locker room.

More details on the players injuries will be updated from Saints News Network.

