A Battle of Legends: Brady vs. Brees, Part 3 in 2021 NFC Divisional Game

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 17th at 5:40 PM CST.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 17th at 5:40 PM CST.

The 2021 NFC Divisional playoff contest will the third time these legendary quarterbacks will face one another in the 2020-21 season. New Orleans convincingly defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their previous two games. The question is if the Saints can extend the streak to a third win.

New Orleans had a similar challenge in 2017-18 when they defeated the Carolina Panthers twice during the regular season and battled them in the NFC Wild Card round. The Saints were victorious 31-26 against QB Cam Newton and the Panthers, but this game is different.

The divisional playoff tilt will have the #1 and #2 passers, completions, and passing touchdown leaders in NFL history to square-off in a playoff game. This game will be the first time the two quarterbacks will face one another in the playoffs.

New Orleans is playing well, and Tampa Bay is playing at a high-level.

Brees will have all of his weapons, and so will Brady.

Head coach Sean Payton versus Bruce Arians, and DC Dennis Allen combating OC Byron Leftwich.

The showdown inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome is set for next Sunday. It should be a classic contest.

Can the Saints vanquish Brady one more time?

We shall see.