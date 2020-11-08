Can the Saints' Defensive Line Disrupt Tom Brady Tonight?

A key stat is signaling where the Saints defensive line will have a positive impact against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Saints News Network's Intern, Andrew Gullotta, gives an analysis of the line and their edge rushers ahead of tonight's NFC South Battle in Tampa, FL.

Credit: USA Today Sports

In the Saints’ 26-23 overtime win in Chicago, the New Orleans’ defensive line was a dominant force that the team has not seen all season. The Saints’ stars particularly shined, as Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport recorded two sacks, nine quarterback hurries, and 13 pressures. This performance was the first time New Orleans had two players in the same game to combine for more than ten pressures.

After the win, there is a legitimate question posed whether the defensive line's breakout game will start a splendid play trend or was it merely a mirage? With Super Bowl aspirations on New Orleans’ mind, it should be music to their ears that a dominant defensive line should be in the cards for the team down the stretch of 2020.

The Saints have recorded a respectable 19 sacks, tied for tenth in the NFL. The team has an elite adjusted sack rate at 8.6%, which is 4th best in football. The adjusted sack rate considers a team’s given sack total and their forced intentional grounding penalties and divides the sum by each pass attempted against the defense. Next, the stat will be adjusted for the down, distance, and opponent.

Credit: USA Today Sports

The adjusted sack rate is a satisfactory way to predict a team’s sack total because it combines all of the factors that affect rushing the quarterback—for instance, four out of five teams in this statistic rank within the top six teams in sacks.

The Saints’ high adjusted sack rate conveys that the defensive line is better than their sack totals. The edge rushers are getting to the quarterback but fall short in completing the sacking process. As the season progresses, expect the defensive line to find their rhythm and disrupt more opposing signal-callers.

SAINTS SACK LEADERS

DE Trey Hendrickson - 5.5 (11 Hits) DT David Onyemata - 3.0 (5 Hits) DE Cam Jordan - 2.5 (5 Hits) S Malcolm Jenkins - 2.0 (3 Hits) LB Demario Davis - 2.0 (5 Hits) DT Sheldon Rankins - 1.5 (7 Hits) DE Marcus Davenport - 1.5 (5 Hits) DE Carl Granderson - 1.0

If New Orleans can increase their sack total, this would do wonders for their secondary. The possible increase in sacks will cause a symbiotic relationship for the entire defensive unit from bottom to top.

Three of the top five teams that record the most sacks also rank in the top five for passing yards allowed. The Saints need to generate consistent pressure to aid their defensive backs - especially if they want to reach their lofty preseason expectations on defense.

The hope for New Orleans is to start converting their elite adjusted sack rate into actual sacks, mostly as the Saints will play tonight against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The defensive line will need to pin back their ears and get after the legendary quarterback. If they can make the six-time Super Bowl champion uncomfortable, the Saints will have a much better chance of leaving Tampa with a victory.