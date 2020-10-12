SI.com
Herbert vs. Brees: Gunslingers Duel in the Dome

Kyle T. Mosley

I remember Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, and Alan Ladd as Shane in those Ol' Western classics. A drifter rode from town to town, helping the weak towns eliminate the terrible elements preying on its people—Shane, High Plains Drifter, Tombstone, and recently Django. Mostly set in the pre-civil war era South. Some of my favorite movies. Today an Old Gunslinger, Drew Brees, finds a new foe from his former club, set to ride into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Young Gunslinger from Oregon, Justin Herbert. Which one will taste defeat at the hands of the other?

Well, tonight's game may or may not be as dramatic as my setup, but you get the picture.

The fact is, the main storyline will be when the old faces the new. The new face of the Los Angeles Chargers franchise may not have an "ax to grind" against Brees, but Brees indeed does in what could be his last shot at taking down the Bolts.

Drew Brees is 3-0 against the Charger franchise after they allowed him to walk away, bruised, and injured in what appeared to be a threat to his football career. It was an uncertain future for steely Austin, TX native, but wounded or not; Brees was ready to continue his fight.

The Chargers' front office selected him in the top of the 2001 2nd round, but rarely showed full support in Brees. He battled Flutie and then Rivers for leadership under center. The coaching staff believed in Drew, but didn't take a stand against management. Still, he won and guided them to the playoffs. But one play guided him to New Orleans.

It is well documented how Dr. Andrews repaired his shoulder and how Drew almost became a Miami Dolphin. And how one physician's misdiagnosis of Brees brought him to New Orleans. Those series of events had him destined to write a great story in New Orleans. However, in some ways, Brees may believe his storybook ending will be premature, without finalizing his career with a second Super Bowl win in New Orleans. He is in the twilight of his illustrious career. While the young Justin Herbert is glowing in the dawning of his. 

Both are immensely talented and prepared for battle. The pressure is on Brees after a rocky first couple of early games this season, he has rebounded. Fresh off of Week 4's loss to the six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, what has Herbert learned? The Chargers QB led his team into Tampa and controlled most of the contest, but lost to another Brady comeback. 

Tonight, he will be in primetime. Fortunately for him, the 72,000+ rabid Saints fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be silent due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, will he and his offensive line have the poise to stand against Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, and Sheldon Rankins?

On Monday night, one of these NFL gunslingers will stand victorious as the final horn sounds. Will be the wise old veteran in Brees? Or, will it be the new kid on the block, Herbert?

Que the music and set the stage. Can Drew Brees put the exclamation point and finalize his vengeance on the Chargers?

We shall see.

Keys:  

  • Saints balanced offense, 
  • Pressuring Herbert early and often,
  • An early focus on the rushing attack, 
  • A plus in the turnover battle, 
  • Secondary weathering the storm against the Chargers receivers.

Prediction: Saints-37, Chargers-24

