Jameis Winston Active, Andy Dalton Will Start

Jameis Winston will be in uniform for the New Orleans Saints against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Winston will serve as the emergency quarterback behind today's starter Andy Dalton.

"Plan is still for him for get healthy and not play, but this prevents the team from having to release a current player had they brought up a QB from the practice squad," Fowler tweeted.

On Saturday, John Hendrix reported New Orleans released their backup quarterback Jake Luton, placed WR Deonte Harty on injured reserve, and elevated WR Keith Kirkwood and WR Rashid Shaheed to the active roster. Veteran receivers Chris Harris Jr and Kevin White were considered standard elevations.

Dennis Allen and the Saints brass shut down Winston due to the four fractured vertebrae. He missed the previous two games and had limited practice during preparation for the Bengals.

Winston has thrown for 858 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2022. His mechanics were noticeably 'off' after the Saints' Week 1 victory in Atlanta. He attempted to play through the pain, but the team decided rest would be their starter's best course of action.

Dalton has a 1-1 record since subbing for Winston. He's passed for 423 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

New Orleans' offensive game plan was modified for Dalton and has focused more on the rushing attack. The strategy suits the current Saints offensive line better than being a 'pass-first style' offense.

Bengals Storylines

The Saints' defense will be challenged and limited with Marshon Lattimore healing from an abdominal injury suffered in the Seahawks game. The dominant storyline is the homecomings of QB Joe Burrow and his top weapon Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase may be guarded primarily by Bradley Roby. Defensive back Paulson Adebo could face Tee Higgins (if healthy), ranked 2nd with a grade of 92.3 with ten receptions, 203 yards, and two touchdowns while in single coverage.

Dalton's Challenge

Andy Dalton versus his old team is attractive, but it is another mere task for the Red Rifle. His success rides on the productivity of Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, and Mark Ingram.

Being without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry is not ideal, but should Chris Olave fail to suit up, it could be a long day for the veteran without the Saints' prime weapon this season.