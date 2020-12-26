Saints Injury Report: Kwon Alexander Ankle Injury vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has an ankle injury sustained in the contest versus the Vikings.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander left the Vikings contest with an ankle injury. He left the playing field and walked into the blue medical tent. Shortly after observations, Alexander was escorted to the team's locker room.

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Alexander is feared to have an Achilles injury but New Orleans is listing it as an ankle problem.

Alexander was acquired via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the season to complement All-Pro linebacker, Demario Davis. The deal was reportedly for a conditional 5th round draft choice in 2021 and LB Kiko Alonso.

If Alexander is severely injured, New Orleans will turn back to linebacker Alex Anzalone in the starting lineup.