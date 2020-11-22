NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Michael Thomas sets NFL Record for Most Receptions in 1st 5 Seasons

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has set the NFL record for the most receptions in a player's first five seasons.
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has set another NFL record. The reigning 2019 Offensive Player of the Year needed two receptions to bypass Cleveland's receiver, Jarvis Landry, for the most receptions by a player in his first five NFL seasons in history.  

Thomas broke Landry's record of 481 receptions in the first quarter of the Falcons vs. Saints contest. Landry Landry surpassed Larry Fitzgerald’s old mark of 426 catches in 2018.

Before the game, Michael Thomas had 64 receptions for 777 yards (97.1 per game) and 3 touchdowns in 8 career games vs. the Falcons.

In 2019, Thomas set the single-season receptions record with 149 receptions. Thomas obliterated Hall of Famer, and Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison's 143 catches set in 2002.

Saints Michael Thomas
Game Day

Michael Thomas sets NFL Record for Most Receptions in 1st 5 Seasons

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px (3)
Game Day

Saints-Falcons Halftime Report - Week 11 [LIVE STREAM]

Game Day Blog (7)
Game Day

Week 11 Falcons vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

LATTIMORE VS JONES
Game Day

Week 11: Saints Inactives

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px (2)
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report - Week 11 [LIVE STREAM]

Week 11 Keys to Victory Roundtable
Game Day

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Falcons in Week 11

USATSI_13650865_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Falcons: Key Matchups

Saints Alvin Kamara From humble beginnings to NFL STARDOM (1)
Editorial / Opinion

Alvin Kamara: His Journey, Triumphs, and Evolving Legacy

Pre-Game Report (1)
Game Day

Falcons vs. Saints: Week 11 Pregame Report