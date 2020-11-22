Michael Thomas sets NFL Record for Most Receptions in 1st 5 Seasons

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has set the NFL record for the most receptions in a player's first five seasons.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has set another NFL record. The reigning 2019 Offensive Player of the Year needed two receptions to bypass Cleveland's receiver, Jarvis Landry, for the most receptions by a player in his first five NFL seasons in history.

Thomas broke Landry's record of 481 receptions in the first quarter of the Falcons vs. Saints contest. Landry Landry surpassed Larry Fitzgerald’s old mark of 426 catches in 2018.

Before the game, Michael Thomas had 64 receptions for 777 yards (97.1 per game) and 3 touchdowns in 8 career games vs. the Falcons.

In 2019, Thomas set the single-season receptions record with 149 receptions. Thomas obliterated Hall of Famer, and Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison's 143 catches set in 2002.