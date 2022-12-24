Saints: 3 Keys to Defeat the Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints have three keys to defeat the Cleveland Browns in the franchise's coldest-game.

On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints face the road challenge of Winter Storm Elliott's bomb cyclone's 9°-14° degree weather, precipitation, Deshaun Watson, and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt running game, but still can win.

Both teams will brave the elements and execute their gameplans in the inclement weather conditions. New Orleans has to find a few advantages against a Cleveland team still finding its identity with Deshaun Watson as the new signal caller.

Oddly enough, New Orleans is still in the hunt for a postseason berth with a win, but a loss will force them to hope Santa Claus will deliver a 1st-round pick in the Sean Payton sweepstakes under the team's Christmas tree.

How would the Saints expect to walk out of FirstEnergy Stadiums with a victory in one of the coldest games in both franchises' history?

Here are keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints over the Cleveland Browns: