ALVIN! Kamara, Saints Drop Lump of Coal in Vikings Stocking

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints have become the first team to win the NFC South four years in a row after knocking off the Vikings and eliminating them from playoff content on Christmas. Alvin Kamara was the story of the day, as he had six total touchdowns. New Orleans broke their two-game skid and improved to 11-4 on the year.

Game Recap

New Orleans started with the ball after the Vikings won the opening coin toss and elected to defer. The Saints had their best offensive drive in recent memory, going 75 yards in just 6 plays that was capped off by a 40-yard Alvin Kamara rushing touchdown. They had 66 rushing yards, getting big gains by Emmanuel Sanders on a jet sweep and two Kamara rushes. Drew Brees always welcomed back Marquez Callaway by hitting him on a 9-yard out route.

It didn't take the Vikings long to answer, as they countered with a 75-yard drive of their own that took 8 plays and 3:23. Dalvin Cook scored from 15 yards out, picking up 32 rushing yards on 3 carries for Minnesota's first possession. Kirk Cousins hit Adam Thielen twice for 23 yards and Justin Jefferson for an 11-yard catch. By 8:46 of the first quarter, we were tied at 7-7.

Ty Montgomery, who was activated for the first time in a while, rattled off a 33-yard return to help put the Saints in good starting field position. Kamara followed that up with an 11-yard run to start the drive. New Orleans eventually got it into the end zone once again, this time going 66 yards in 7 plays. Other big plays on the drive included two back-to-back nice runs by Kamara and Michael Burton, a 19-yard hookup to Jared Cook, and two other positive plays that led to the Saints getting a pass interference call in the end zone via Emmanuel Sanders to setup Kamara's second rushing touchdown. New Orleans lead 14-7 by 5:10 of the opening quarter.

The Vikings would move the ball early on their next possession, but would eventually stall out. Marshon Lattimore made some good plays on Jordan Jefferson, and New Orleans would force the first punt of the game. Marquez Callaway made a bad decision to fair catch the ball at the Saints' 4-yard line, but Brees would find Taysom Hill to start their drive on a 19-yard comeback route that gave them some breathing room. Two plays later, Latavius Murray had a 21-yard gain and then Juwan Johnson had a 19-yard catch and run from Brees.

The Saints had two more good runs to close out the first quarter, as they amassed 216 yards of offense and averaged 11.4 yards/play in the first 15 minutes. Minnesota finally stopped the Saints, as they faced their first third down of the game, forcing a 30-yard Wil Lutz field goal to make it 17-7 at 14:12 of the second quarter. The Saints finished with a 10-play, 84-yard drive.

Minnesota would counter with a touchdown drive, working against a really soft-looking Saints defense. They'd go 75 yards in 8 plays, getting big plays from Cousins to Thielen and Jefferson. Mike Boone would put an exclamation point on the drive, scoring from 4 yards out to cut the Saints' lead to 3 points with 10:14 left until halftime.

New Orleans would put together another strong offensive drive, marching down the field and threatening to score again. However, this one would end with a costly turnover, as Brees was picked by Harrison Hand on a pass that was intended for Jared Cook. Brees was looking for defensive pass interference, but didn't get it. The Saints had more success running the football, and Brees hooked up with Emmanuel Sanders on a 31-yard catch-and-run. Unfortunately, it led to no points on the board for New Orleans.

The damage wasn't severe, as the Saints would force a three-and-out on the ensuing Vikings possession. Malcolm Jenkins made two big back-to-back plays, forcing a Dalvin Cook rushing loss on 2nd Down, then following it up with a split sack with David Onyemata on Kirk Cousins on 3rd Down to force a punt. New Orleans had good starting field position and went to work in their four-minute offense. Brees was nearly picked again when looking for Callaway, but he made a great pass breakup on the play to negate the interception. Brees went right back to Callaway on the next play, connecting for 11 yards. He then found Jared Cook for a 19-yard hookup, and two plays later, Kamara got his 3rd touchdown of the day from 5 yards out to make it 24-14 Saints with 38 seconds left in the half.

Fast forward to the third quarter, and the Vikings were forced to punt after running a few plays on their first drive of the second half. The Vikings got one first down, but the Saints responded by stopping them on third down. At first, a Cousins forward pass was ruled a fumble and was ran in by C.J. Gardner-Johnson for a score. Upon further review, it was clear and obvious that it went forward. Still, the officials allowed it to play out and reversed the call. Just a couple plays later, New Orleans generously gave it back to Minnesota after a pass intended to Sanders bounced off his hands and into Hardy Nickerson's. It took the Vikings three plays to get into the end zone, as Cousins found Irv Smith Jr. for a wide open 2-yard touchdown. Dan Bailey would miss the extra point, and it would be 24-20 Saints with 9:41 to play in the third.

The Saints would respond with a 10-play, 74-yard drive that took 5:03 off the clock. Big plays included Brees hitting Emmanuel Sanders for a 26-yard gain, the Saints converting a 4th-and-1 with Taysom Hill, and Kamara rattling off a 17-yard run that set up his fourth touchdown of the game from 6 yards out. The Saints took a 31-20 lead at 4:38 of the third.

Minnesota wouldn't go away, as they answered the Saints with a 9-play, 75-yard drive to make it 31-27 with 0:22 left in the third quarter. The Vikings benefitted from a roughing the passer call and questionable pass interference call on Malcolm Jenkins in the end zone, and Cousins would find Irv Smith Jr. just two plays later for the touchdown. On the drive, the Saints lost Kwon Alexander to a right leg injury. It appeared to be non-contact, and he would have to be helped off the field and eventually took a cart ride to the locker room.

New Orleans would answer with a touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter, going 67 yards in 7 plays. The Saints got a big hookup from Brees to Cook for 44 yards after the play before almost ended in disaster for them on a pass intended for Ty Montgomery. However, the offense kept it going after riding the Cook momentum, and Kamara got his fifth touchdown of the game, this time from 7 yards out to make it 38-27 Saints with 12:01 left in the game.

The Vikings would be stuffed on their next possession, as Cam Jordan came up big on a 3rd Down play to force a Kirk Cousins sack and fumble. Minnesota would retain possession, but would punt it away. New Orleans rattled off a 10-play, 58-yard drive that resulted in another touchdown as Taysom Hill took it in from a yard out to make it 45-27 with four minutes left in the game.

Minnesota wouldn't go away completely, as they would put together a 9-play, 75-yard drive that took 1:50 to get into the end zone. It came down to a 4th-and-Goal play, but Cousins found Adam Thielen from a yard out that likely should have been challenged. The two-point conversion failed, as it was 45-33 Saints with 2:10 left in the game. Taysom Hill recovered the ensuing onside attempt, and Sean Payton dialed up some play action to see Brees find Adam Trautman for a 41-yard hookup. Alvin Kamara got his sixth touchdown of the game on the very next play, making it 52-33 with 1:50 left in the game. New Orleans would stop the Vikings one more time, getting the ball back on downs with 1:27 left and kneel out the clock.

The Saints close out the year by traveling to play the Panthers in Week 17, looking to sweep the NFC South.