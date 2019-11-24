Saints News
Saints Angels of Week 12 - Who Dat Humor

Dr.C

Saints Angels of the Week:   “WHO DAT HUMOR”  (SNN/SI)

You Name It
Who Dat Humor - You Name It

You Name It - Saints Version

New Orleans Saints remix of a popular viral movement called the #younameitchallege #Whodathumor

November 17, 2018 Byron Pitre, Kyle Champagne, Cody Iver, Troy Rickman and Chris Lovell made a video based on the #younameitchallenge.  They altered the song and their video to feature New Orleans Saints football players.  The video went viral in New Orleans with over 400k views.  Pitre and his crew quickly realized the Who Dat Nation appreciated their humor and  “WHO DAT HUMOR” was born. 

This How we Who Dat
Who Dat Humor

“This is How we Who Dat”

Montell Jordan Parody - 🎵New Orleans Saints Song 🎵 #Whodathumor

They continued making and producing Saints related humorous videos.

The group made a Facebook page and brand “WHO DAT HUMOR” with an aim of doing various types of videos to inspire Saints fans and make them laugh at the same time. 

Want Drew Brees Back
Who Dat Humor

I Want Drew Back ⚜️

⚜️Time to fill the Dome and get NSYNC ⚜️ #whodathumor

“WHO DAT HUMOR” is very passionate about New Orleans and the city’s beloved Saints Football Team.  Their unique content began to separate them from other fan bases and earned them a view in the spotlight of The Who Dat Nation.

New Orleans Rolls
Who Dat Humor

New Orleans Rolls

New Orleans Rolls. Country song parody #Whodathumor

Everyone with the area code of 504 knows there is nothing like New Orleans, the Dome, or devoted Saints fans.  “WHO DAT HUMOR” takes it a step further with their unique candor, humor and entertainment.  They are clear examples that being a Saints fan is not a hobby, it’s a lifestyle!

Who Dat Humor

The Great Guys at Who Dat Humor

Who Dat Humor
Who Dat Humor
Who Dat Humor

Congratulations  “WHO DAT HUMOR”  you are SI Saints News Network’s Saints Angel of the Week.  WHO DAT!

You find more videos on Who Dat Humor:  

Twitter - @WhoDatHumor | Facebook | YouTube

