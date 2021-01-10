Saints-Bears Trivia - NFC Wild Card Edition

Saints-Bears Trivia for the 2021 NFC Wild-Card Game on Super Wild Card Sunday.

The New Orleans has a slight edge on the Bears in the series. New Orleans has a close regular-season record against the Bears. Ironically, Drew Brees and Bears quarterback Nick Foles both attended Austin. Texas Westlake High School. The two mirror Peyton and Eli Manning from Newman High School-New Orleans as the only two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks from the same high school. Brees and Foles were both Super Bowl MVPs, XLIV MVP, and LII respectively. Here are a few trivia questions before the game today.

Saints-Bears Trivia

1. The Saints face the Bears on Wild Card weekend, which will mark the 11th time that New Orleans will play in the first round of the playoffs. How many times have they won, moving on to the Divisional round?

2. New Orleans faced Chicago twice before in the playoffs, during the 1990 and 2006 seasons. The Saints lost both games where they were outscored 55 to 20 in those games. How many points did the Saints lose by in the 2006 game?

3. Earlier this season, the Saints narrowly defeated the Bears in OT 26-23. Drew Brees threw two touchdowns in the game without wide receivers Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Marquez Callaway. Who Did Brees throw the touchdowns to?

a. In that same game, one Saints player led the team in both rushing and receiving yards. Who was it?

4. Current Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was drafted in 2012 by the Saints. He recorded 6.5 sacks in New Orleans and started 30 games in three seasons. He was then traded to the Patriots for which tight end?

5. The last time the Saints lost to the Bears was in 2008. Quarterback Kyle Orton and running back Matt Forte both ran in a touchdown for Chicago in the win. How many games in a row has New Orleans won since? A. 3 B. 6 C. 7 D. 5

6. Over their past three meetings, the Saints and Bears have started two different quarterbacks. Name the four quarterbacks that started in these games.

7. Bears running back David Montgomery rushed for 1,070 in his second season in Chicago. Who was the last Saints player to rush for at least 1,050 yards in a single year?

8. After finishing fourth in 2020, the Saints offense has finished within the top ten of points scored per game for ten straight seasons. When was the last time the Bears finished within the top ten of this statistical category?

9. True/False: Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson has been targeted more than 150 times four times throughout his career. The only Saints receiver to achieve this feat more than once is Joe Horn.

10. The Saints are currently on a two-game playoff losing when playing at home. Have the Saints ever lost three straight playoff games at home?

11. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has recorded 48 sacks since 2017, which places him in a group of seven players that have 40+ sacks in that time period. Which Bears pass rusher is a part of this elite group?

12. The New Orleans defense was stout this season as the group ranked within the top five in both yards and points allowed per game. When was the last time a Saints defense finished within the top five of both statistical categories?

ANSWERS:

1. 4

2. 25

3. Jared Cook and Taysom Hill

a. Alvin Kamara

4. Michael Hoomanawanui

5. B

6. Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Mitchell Trubisky, and Nick Foles

7. Mark Ingram

8. 2006

9. True

10. NO

11. Khalil Mack

12. 2013

Article Contributor Andrew Gullotta, Saints News Network Intern.