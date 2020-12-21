Saints Must be Encouraged in the 3-Point Loss to Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints were not at their best when they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29. Yet, they must be encouraged it was a three-point loss to the defending Super Bowl champions - especially in a possible rematch.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

You would have to say the New Orleans Saints (10-4) will limp away from this defeat to the defending Super Bowl champions mildly optimistic if they get another shot at the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. This is their proverbial "silver lining."

The Saints may not have played their cleanest, smartest, and most efficient game of the season versus the Chiefs - but they made the game respectable. The offense sputtered in Brees' return. Still, they have to be encouraged. Why? New Orleans fell to the defending Super Bowl champions by three points, 32-29.

Considering that Brees was rusty and the defense lost star players, it could have been a nightmare for New Orleans. Instead, they were without defensive ends Cam Jordan (Ejection) and Trey Hendrickson (Shoulder), and Marcus Williams (Ankle) all in the second half, and Patrick Mahomes' crew could not pull away and dominate. Even after falling behind 14-0 in the first half, the Saints were never out of the game.

© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints will have limited rest as their playoff nemesis the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. The Friday contest has the Saints in a must-win situation to clinch the NFC South Division title. Creeping slowly behind New Orleans is Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who rallied to overtake the Atlanta Falcons and win 31-27. The Bucs are moving a step closer to clinching a playoff spot. The current schedule may make it impossible for the Saints to overtake the Green Bay Packers in the final two regular-season games for the top spot in the NFC playoffs.

Nevertheless, Sean Payton and his team should be encouraged. If the Saints can make it through the NFC playoffs and face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 55, they have to like their chances.

For now, the goal is to win their home finale on Friday and close out Carolina in the regular-season finale on the road. Can they seal the deal and win their fourth consecutive NFC South crown? And, will they learn, heal, and go on another long winning streak ahead of the Super Bowl?

We shall see.