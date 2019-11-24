Saints Gameday Live Blog & Open Thread - Week 12 (Panthers Game)

New Orleans Saints Gameday Live Blog & Open Thread reporting of the Panthers vs. Saints game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019.

Chuck Cook - USA Today Sports

THE SERIES HISTORY

Panthers lead the series 25-24. The Saints have won 4 of the last 5 meetings. This is the 16th time Payton and Rivera coached against one another in the series. A New Orleans win would not only tie, but give the team a huge lead in the NFC South over the Panthers and Falcons.

The Panthers won the coin toss and they deferred to kick the ball the the Saints. Drew Brees and Krewe will get the ball.

FIRST QUARTER

J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone, Touchback.

(15:00) L.Murray right tackle to NO 28 for 3 yards (E.Reid). Murrary starts over Kamara for the first play.

(13:31) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 45 for 13 yards (E.Reid).

First down by the Saints

Gerald McCoy is injured

(11:37) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass deep left to T.Ginn ran ob at CAR 26 for 30 yards (E.Reid) [J.Slye]. Pass 30, YAC 0

TOUCHDOWN SAINTS!

First opening drive resulting in a touchdown by the Saints in 2019.

Saints leads 7 - 0 over the Panthers

(10:47) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard for 26 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

Saints Operning Drive Stats

Brown stuffs McCaffrey for a 1 yard loss.

(10:39) (Shotgun) C.McCaffrey right tackle to CAR 24 for -1 yards (M.Brown).

Saints get the football

(8:29) A.Kamara left guard to NO 29 for 1 yard (L.Kuechly).

Cook called for an offensive pass interference. Which is suspect and Sean Payton tossed the red flag to challenge the call.

Terron Armstead is Injured on the play.

Saints win the challenge on the punt.

TOUCHDOWN SAINTS

Tre'Quan Smith catches a Brees touchdown pass.

(5:18) D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

Saints lead 14-0 over the Panthers after Lutz' extra point.

SAINTS -14, PANTHERS -0

(3:16) K.Allen pass deep left to D.Moore for 51 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

J.Slye extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.

SAINTS -14, PANTHERS - 6

First Quarter Quick Hits: Drew Brees is 12/13 for 122 yards and 1 TD, 131.4 QBR. Michael Thomas has 100 receptions for the season. Thomas has 6 catches for 49 yards in the first quarter.

End of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Brees' ball was behind to Cook in the endzone.

Panthers DT Poe is injured.

Brees was sacked and settled for a Wil Lutz 41 yard FG.

(13:39) W.Lutz 41 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

SAINTS 17, PANTHERS - 6

Panthers drive to the Saints 23 yard line. The drive stalled and Slye kicks for 3 points.

(8:13) J.Slye 41 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.

SAINTS - 17, PANTHERS -9

(6:55) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to NO 37 for 3 yards (L.Kuechly). PENALTY on NO-P.Omameh, Offensive Holding, 9 yards, enforced at NO 34 - No Play.

(6:41) T.Morstead punts 43 yards to CAR 32, Center-Z.Wood. D.Moore to CAR 32 for no gain (A.Klein).

Cam Jordan's penalty extends the Panthers' drive.

Timeout #2 by NO at 01:43.

(:03) K.Allen pass short left to C.McCaffrey for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Allen pass to D.Moore is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.

SAINTS - 17, PANTHERS - 15

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER

McCaffrey has 68 yards to the Saints 5 yards in the 2nd quarter.

(14:14) (Shotgun) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.

Saints defense creates a 3 and Out on the Panthers first drive in the 2nd half.

Kamara needs more touches in the passing game.

(13:24) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to 50 for 12 yards (E.Reid; L.Kuechly).

Defense-less player penalty on Tre Boston (33). First down Saints

COOK TOUCHDOWN PASS FROM BREES

(11:24) D.Brees pass deep right to J.Cook for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN

SAINTS - 24, PANTHERS - 15

Drew Brees is 14/17, 154 yds, 2 TD's, 0 INT, 143.6 QBR. #saints #saintsgameday #saintsnews #CARvsNO

(8:49) (Shotgun) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to I.Thomas (C.Jordan). Tipped

(8:44) (Shotgun) K.Allen pass incomplete short left to C.McCaffrey (V.Bell). Tipped

(8:41) J.Slye 52 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.

SAINTS - 24, PANTHERS - 18

(6:32) D.Brees pass deep middle to J.Cook to CAR 33 for 20 yards (E.Reid).

PANTHERS' ERIC REID INJURED ON THE PLAY. IT APPEARED TO BE A NON-CONTACT INJURY AND HIS ANKLE ROLLED ON THE TURF.

(6:00) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left guard to CAR 3 for 30 yards (T.Boston; D.Jackson).

BIG PLAY BY KAMARA

Michael Thomas Touchdown from Brees

Saints going for two points.

Michael Thomas 2-Point conversion negated by a offensive pass interference.

SAINTS - 31, PANTHERS - 18

(4:43) (Shotgun) K.Allen pass deep right to D.Moore pushed ob at NO 20 for 52 yards (P.Williams). Penalty on NO-E.Apple, Defensive Holding, declined. Pass 17, YAC 35

(3:34) C.McCaffrey left guard to NO 13 for -1 yards (C.Jordan).

McCaffrey scores a touchdown

Extra point missed by Slye. 2nd missed for the game.

J.Slye extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-M.Palardy.

SAINTS -31, PANTHERS - 24

The missed extra point by the Panthers and the push-off by Michael Thomas are huge plays in the game. The Saints could have been up 8 points.

Big catch by Jared Cook. First down.

(1:28) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to NO 44 for 19 yards.

End of Third Quarter

Saints and Panthers trade scores in the third quarter. Saints scored 2 touchdowns and Panthers scored 1 TD and 1 FG. Carolina's missed extra points are costly. They could have been within 5 points of the Saints.

The Saints defense has limited the CMC big plays in the rushing game. But the two 50+ yards receptions against P.J. Williams in coverage have them in the game.

FOURTH QUARTER

Ginn misses the catch.

(14:26) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to T.Ginn (D.Jackson)

Panthers football.

Incompletion to Moore. 4th down. Fair catch, Kamara on the punt.

Saints football

(12:38) (Shotgun) PENALTY on NO, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NO 34 - No Play.

Drew Brees was intercepted by Boston at the 50 yard line.

Carolina scores a TD. Allen to Moore.

Saints - 31, Panthers - 31

(6:47) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 43 for -2 yards (E.Reid). Penalty on NO-R.Ramczyk, Offensive Holding, declined.

Saints give the ball back to Carolina after failing to pick-up the first down. Ramczyk was called for holding on the play which would have forced New Orleans to punt. The Panthers are in good position to take the lead. The Saints defense cannot afford to allow a long drive. 6:44 left on the clock.

Saints need a turnover and stop the Panthers to 3 points.

Riverboat Ron's challenge results in the Panthers taking an extra 41 seconds off of the clock. Marcus Davenport's sack on Allen created a 4th down kick by Slye.

SLYE MISSES THE FIELD GOAL

(:43) (No Huddle, Shotgun) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 36 for -4 yards (J.Elliott).

24 yards on 3rd and 6!!!

WIL LUTZ WINS THE GAME

Drew Brees' 50th Career Game Winning Drive in the 4th Quarter!!!