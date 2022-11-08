Skip to main content

Saints Injury Update: Alontae Taylor Injured

New Orleans Saints in-game injury update against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 9.

New Orleans Saints in-game injury update against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 9.

Saints rookie Alontae Taylor was injured in the endzone after an incomplete pass from Jackson to Robinson on a 1st and 10 play at the 24 yard line.

John Hendrix reports Taylor went into the Saints medical tent, left, and is sitting on the sidelines.

New Orleans is already thin at cornerback with Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Bradley Roby (injured reserve) injured and out of the starting lineup.

More details on Taylor's injury to be reported on Saints News Network.

