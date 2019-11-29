Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Saints Gameday Live Blog/Thread - Week 13 (Falcons Game)

FIRST QUARTER

(15:00) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 25 for 0 yards (M.Davenport). FUMBLES (M.Davenport) [M.Davenport], and recovers at ATL 25. M.Ryan to ATL 18 for -7 yards (D.Onyemata).

Marcus Davenport sacks Ryan on the first play of the game.

3 and OUT for Atlanta. Saints get the football on the punt. Deonte Harris. Taysom Hill Blocks the PUNT!!!

(13:08) R.Allen punt is BLOCKED by T.Hill, Center-J.Harris, recovered by ATL-K.Smith at ATL 30.

(12:52) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short right to M.Thomas to ATL 25 for 5 yards.

TOUCHDOWN TAYSOM HILL, PASS FROM DREW BREES

(11:12) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Hill for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

Saints lead the Falcons

SAINTS - 7, FALCONS - 0

Saints force another 3 and OUT

(8:00) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Blake [C.Gardner-Johnson].

(7:45) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left tackle to NO 3 for 1 yard (G.Jarrett).

(7:05) D.Brees pass short middle to M.Thomas to NO 17 for 14 yards (D.Kazee).

106 receptions for Michael Thomas

(1:38) (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to C.Ridley [P.Williams]. PENALTY on NO-E.Apple, Defensive Pass Interference, 22 yards, enforced at NO 33 - No Play.

Eli Apple's penalty extends the Falcons drive. This is a continuation of the penalties the Saints defense keeps making and allowing teams to keep drives alive.

END OF FIRST QUARTER - Saints lead the Falcons 7-0