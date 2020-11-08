SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints News & Transactions from Week 9

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints News, transactions, updates, notes from Week 9 ahead of the NFC South showdown in Tampa versus Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

SAINTS TRANSACTIONS

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints made a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to trade for linebacker Kwon Alexander.  The team sent LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional 5th round draft choice in 2021 in the package. 

 

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 9 REPORTS

Status Report

QUESTIONABLE

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Justin Hardee (groin), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

Thursday

CB Justin Hardee (groin), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Thursday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Friday

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

G Nick Easton (concussion)

Thursday

WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Easton (concussion), RB Alvin Kamara (foot)

Friday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Easton (concussion), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WEEK 9 REPORTS

Status Report

OUT

G Ali Marpet (concussion) 

QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Godwin (finger)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Jamel Dean (illness), G Ali Marpet (concussion)

Thursday

G Ali Marpet (concussion)

Friday

G Ali Marpet (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), DE Ndamukong Suh (not injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)

Thursday

S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

S Antoine Winfield (shoulder)

Thursday

CB Jamel Dean (illness), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder) 

Friday

CB Jamel Dean (illness), S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder)

DREW BREES vs. TOM BRADY

Tampa Bay quarterback TOM BRADY (561) and New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES (560) rank first and second, respectively, and could exchange the record multiple times in the same game on Sunday Night Football when the Saints travel to meet the Buccaneers (8:20 PM ET, NBC). (from NFL.com)

Brees vs Brady

Drew Brees leads all qualified passers in completion percentage at 73.1%.

Saints QB Drew Brees vs Tampa Bay Bucs
Credit:  Bucky Designs

KAMARA RULES

MORE BEARS GAME FALLOUT

Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined $5,128 for unsportsmanlike conduct as part of last week’s brouhaha with #Bears WR Javon Wims, who was suspended two games for punching him. 

MARCUS DAVENPORT IS HAVING A GREAT SEASON

Although Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport was sidelined the first several games of 2020, he is having a very productive year since returning.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints vs. Buccaneers Key Matchups

Which position showdown will be the determining factor in this battle for first place in the NFC South between New Orleans and Tampa Bay?

Bob Rose

The Saints Need a Decisive Win Over the Bucs

A decisive win on Sunday against the Buccaneers and change the Saints' narrative in the NFL going forward.

Kyle T. Mosley

Top 5 NFL Power Rankings in Week 9

Heading into Week 9 of the NFL 2020 Season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the best record in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze, and the New Orleans Saints climb back into the Top 5.

Dr.C

Saints Fantasy Football Week 9: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football advice on New Orleans Saints players from Saints News Network's Brendan Boylan in Week 9.

BtBoylan

Week 9: Saints Final Injury Report

No Saints have been declared out for the game against the Bucs, as only one player carries an injury designation.

John Hendrix

Saints Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense Preview

The New Orleans offense was bottled up by the Tampa Bay defense in the season opener. Can they reverse their fortunes in this critical showdown of NFC South rivals?

Bob Rose

Saints X-Factors in Week 9

Three X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BtBoylan

Saints vs. Bears Pregame Report on Saints News Network [LIVE STREAM]

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan give fans a preview of the Saints vs. Bears game at Soldier Field.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints vs. Bucs: 3 Things to Watch in Week 9

Three things to watch in Week 9's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BtBoylan

Saints Defense vs. Buccaneers Offense Preview

Will the New Orleans defense force a star-studded Tampa Bay offense into mistakes in this titanic NFC South showdown?

Bob Rose