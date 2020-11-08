Saints News & Transactions from Week 9
Kyle T. Mosley
New Orleans Saints News, transactions, updates, notes from Week 9 ahead of the NFC South showdown in Tampa versus Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
SAINTS TRANSACTIONS
On Monday, the New Orleans Saints made a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to trade for linebacker Kwon Alexander. The team sent LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional 5th round draft choice in 2021 in the package.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 9 REPORTS
Status Report
QUESTIONABLE
WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
CB Justin Hardee (groin), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)
Thursday
CB Justin Hardee (groin), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
Thursday
QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
Friday
WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
G Nick Easton (concussion)
Thursday
WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Easton (concussion), RB Alvin Kamara (foot)
Friday
QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Easton (concussion), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WEEK 9 REPORTS
Status Report
OUT
G Ali Marpet (concussion)
QUESTIONABLE
WR Chris Godwin (finger)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
CB Jamel Dean (illness), G Ali Marpet (concussion)
Thursday
G Ali Marpet (concussion)
Friday
G Ali Marpet (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), DE Ndamukong Suh (not injury related)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)
Thursday
S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
S Antoine Winfield (shoulder)
Thursday
CB Jamel Dean (illness), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder)
Friday
CB Jamel Dean (illness), S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder)
DREW BREES vs. TOM BRADY
Tampa Bay quarterback TOM BRADY (561) and New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES (560) rank first and second, respectively, and could exchange the record multiple times in the same game on Sunday Night Football when the Saints travel to meet the Buccaneers (8:20 PM ET, NBC). (from NFL.com)
Drew Brees leads all qualified passers in completion percentage at 73.1%.
KAMARA RULES
MORE BEARS GAME FALLOUT
Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined $5,128 for unsportsmanlike conduct as part of last week’s brouhaha with #Bears WR Javon Wims, who was suspended two games for punching him.
MARCUS DAVENPORT IS HAVING A GREAT SEASON
Although Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport was sidelined the first several games of 2020, he is having a very productive year since returning.