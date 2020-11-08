Saints News & Transactions from Week 9

New Orleans Saints News, transactions, updates, notes from Week 9 ahead of the NFC South showdown in Tampa versus Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

SAINTS TRANSACTIONS

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints made a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to trade for linebacker Kwon Alexander. The team sent LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional 5th round draft choice in 2021 in the package.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS WEEK 9 REPORTS

Status Report

QUESTIONABLE

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Justin Hardee (groin), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

Thursday

CB Justin Hardee (groin), DT Sheldon Rankins (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Thursday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

Friday

WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

G Nick Easton (concussion)

Thursday

WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Easton (concussion), RB Alvin Kamara (foot)

Friday

QB Drew Brees (right shoulder), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Easton (concussion), RB Alvin Kamara (foot), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS WEEK 9 REPORTS

Status Report

OUT

G Ali Marpet (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Godwin (finger)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Jamel Dean (illness), G Ali Marpet (concussion)

Thursday

G Ali Marpet (concussion)

Friday

G Ali Marpet (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), DE Ndamukong Suh (not injury related)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)

Thursday

S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

S Antoine Winfield (shoulder)

Thursday

CB Jamel Dean (illness), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder)

Friday

CB Jamel Dean (illness), S Mike Edwards (groin), WR Chris Godwin (finger), WR Scott Miller (hip, groin), S Antoine Winfield (shoulder)

DREW BREES vs. TOM BRADY

Tampa Bay quarterback TOM BRADY (561) and New Orleans quarterback DREW BREES (560) rank first and second, respectively, and could exchange the record multiple times in the same game on Sunday Night Football when the Saints travel to meet the Buccaneers (8:20 PM ET, NBC). (from NFL.com)

Drew Brees leads all qualified passers in completion percentage at 73.1%.

KAMARA RULES

MORE BEARS GAME FALLOUT

Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined $5,128 for unsportsmanlike conduct as part of last week’s brouhaha with #Bears WR Javon Wims, who was suspended two games for punching him.

MARCUS DAVENPORT IS HAVING A GREAT SEASON

Although Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport was sidelined the first several games of 2020, he is having a very productive year since returning.