Saints-49ers Gameday Live Blog & Thread - Week 14

Kyle T. Mosley

**Gameday Live Blog via Kyle T. Mosley and John Hendrix**

FIRST QUARTER

(13:45) L.Murray right end to NO 45 for 8 yards (R.Sherman).  Sherman injured on the tackle.

SAINTS TOUCHDOWN

(11:42) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass deep right to J.Cook for 38 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Pass 18, YAC 20

W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

New Orleans take their 2nd opening drive for a touchdown this season.

SAINTS - 7, 49ers - 0

(11:34) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to E.Sanders to SF 44 for 19 yards (E.Apple). Pass 18, YAC 1

Niners are picking on Eli Apple

In the Redzone

NINERS TOUCHDOWN

(8:31) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

SAINTS - 7, 49ers - 7

NFL's Top 5 Power Teams - Week 14 (SNN/SI)

Dr.C
1 1

Week 14 is a weekend of intense showdowns, renewed rivalries, and fierce division battles will determine the complexion of the NFL playoffs. The pressure will increase, tension will be high, and one mistake can cost a team a post-season call or a coach his job. Either you win or go home wondering what could have been for your team in 2019.

Saints Pregame Report Week 14

John Hendrix
0

A Sunday battle of 10-2 teams await football fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints look to keep a hold of their top playoff spot, while the 49ers look to keep pace with the Seahawks.

By The Numbers: 49ers vs Saints - Week 14

Kyle T. Mosley
2

A snapshot of important statistics for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers through Week 14 in the National Football League.

Saints LT Terron Armstead Will Start Against 49ers

Kyle T. Mosley
0

New Orleans Saints LT Terron Armstead will start for the New Orleans Saints against the San Francisco 49ers.

Saints Inactive Report - Week 14

John Hendrix
0

The Saints had previously ruled out several players for their game against the 49ers. Here's a look at who's in and who's out in Week 14.

NFC South Fantasy Football Tips - Week 14 (SNN/NFL Huddle)

Kyle T. Mosley
0

Here are your NFC South Fantasy Football Tips of the Week 14 from NFL Huddle's Frank Jones for Saints News Network.

Drew Brees vs. Jimmy Garoppolo: A Week 14 Quarterback Comparison

Aaron S. Miller
0

Ahead of the Week 14 clash between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers, we take a look at the two men under center and what impact they might have in this pivotal meeting of powerhouses.

The Superdome Impact for the Saints Is Real

John Hendrix
2

The Saints enter Sunday's showdown against the 49ers boasting an 18-4 record at home over the past few seasons. Just how important is the Superdome to the New Orleans?

Pick 6: Six Things to Watch in the Saints-49ers Showdown

Bob Rose
0

What will be the biggest key to victory in this clash of NFC contenders?

NFC Playoff Picture Impact: Your Week 14 Cheering Guide

Aaron S. Miller
1

The New Orleans Saints sit atop the NFC in the current standings.  How might the Week 14 slate of games shake up the playoff picture?