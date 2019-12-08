Saints-49ers Gameday Live Blog & Thread - Week 14

**Gameday Live Blog via Kyle T. Mosley and John Hendrix**

FIRST QUARTER

(13:45) L.Murray right end to NO 45 for 8 yards (R.Sherman). Sherman injured on the tackle.

SAINTS TOUCHDOWN

(11:42) (Shotgun) D.Brees pass deep right to J.Cook for 38 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Pass 18, YAC 20

W.Lutz extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Wood, Holder-T.Morstead.

New Orleans take their 2nd opening drive for a touchdown this season.

SAINTS - 7, 49ers - 0

(11:34) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to E.Sanders to SF 44 for 19 yards (E.Apple). Pass 18, YAC 1

Niners are picking on Eli Apple

In the Redzone

NINERS TOUCHDOWN

(8:31) (Shotgun) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

R.Gould extra point is GOOD, Center-K.Nelson, Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

SAINTS - 7, 49ers - 7