Saints-Panthers Halftime Report in Week 2
The New Orleans Saints are without several key players who are on the inactive list or injured reserve this week. Not to say they are short 8 assistant coaches.
- C Erik McCoy (calf)
- LB Pete Werner (hamstring)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (hand)
- DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee)
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf)
- QB Ian Book
- DL Montravius Adams
- Kwon Alexander
- Marcus Davenport
First Half
- Carolina has dominated the first half with sustaining drives with a mix of plays. The New Orleans defense appears exhausted become the offense is playing like they have an hangover from celebrating last weekend demolishment of the Packers.
- Jameis Winston's first two drives were 3-and-outs. The third drive was five plays and 19 yards. Each resulting in a punt. The 3 drives netted only 19 yards of offense.
- The offensive line hasn't help Winston's cause and allowed pressure on most of his dropbacks.
- New Orleans defensive unit is getting hammered by Panthers QB Sam Darnold. CB Paulson Adebo is getting picked-on during the first half. 3-of-4 possessions resulted in 17 points.
- We haven't seen the Saints offense to be as anemic in 2 quarters in quite some time.
- On the finals Saints drive as Winston was under pressure, AGAIN, he threw-up a football for grabs and it was intercepted.
STANDOUTS
Saints
- Alvin Kamara: 2 rushes, 4 yards
- Jameis Winston: 8-for-12, 77 yards
Panthers
- RB McCafferey: 15 rushes for 50 yards; 1 reception for 32 yards
- QB Darnold: 14-of-18 for 201 yards, 2 touchdowns, 150.2 quarterback rating
- WR Moore: 6 receptions, 64 yards, 1 touchdown
What the Watch for in the 2nd Half
- New Orleans has become one-dimensional. Sean Payton has to find balance for a Saints offensive line that is not handling the Carolina blitzes.
- The defense needs time to rest and re-group.
- You can sense the frustration from Winston on the last drive. The old Jameis Winston cannot show-up in the second half.