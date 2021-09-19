Saints-Panthers Halftime Report in Week 2

New Orleans Saints halftime report in Week 2.

The New Orleans Saints are without several key players who are on the inactive list or injured reserve this week. Not to say they are short 8 assistant coaches.

C Erik McCoy (calf)

LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

CB Marshon Lattimore (hand)

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf)

QB Ian Book

DL Montravius Adams

Kwon Alexander

Marcus Davenport

First Half

Carolina has dominated the first half with sustaining drives with a mix of plays. The New Orleans defense appears exhausted become the offense is playing like they have an hangover from celebrating last weekend demolishment of the Packers.

Jameis Winston's first two drives were 3-and-outs. The third drive was five plays and 19 yards. Each resulting in a punt. The 3 drives netted only 19 yards of offense.

The offensive line hasn't help Winston's cause and allowed pressure on most of his dropbacks.

New Orleans defensive unit is getting hammered by Panthers QB Sam Darnold. CB Paulson Adebo is getting picked-on during the first half. 3-of-4 possessions resulted in 17 points.

We haven't seen the Saints offense to be as anemic in 2 quarters in quite some time.

On the finals Saints drive as Winston was under pressure, AGAIN, he threw-up a football for grabs and it was intercepted.

STANDOUTS

Saints

Alvin Kamara: 2 rushes, 4 yards

Jameis Winston: 8-for-12, 77 yards

Panthers

RB McCafferey: 15 rushes for 50 yards; 1 reception for 32 yards

QB Darnold: 14-of-18 for 201 yards, 2 touchdowns, 150.2 quarterback rating

WR Moore: 6 receptions, 64 yards, 1 touchdown

What the Watch for in the 2nd Half

New Orleans has become one-dimensional. Sean Payton has to find balance for a Saints offensive line that is not handling the Carolina blitzes.

The defense needs time to rest and re-group.

You can sense the frustration from Winston on the last drive. The old Jameis Winston cannot show-up in the second half.

Halftime Score: Panthers-17, Saints-0