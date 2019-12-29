Saints News Network
Saints Inactive Report - Week 17

John Hendrix

CHARLOTTE - It's the final regular season game for all 32 teams in the NFL today, and the New Orleans Saints (12-3) are looking to lock up a first-round bye. However, they'll have to knock off the Carolina Panthers (5-10) before the other scenarios can play out. The Saints previously ruled out just three players on their final injury report on Friday, all being key starters in the secondary. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for Sunday.

  • Vonn Bell (knee)
  • CB Eli Apple (ankle)
  • DB Marcus Williams (groin)
  • FB Zach Line (knee)
  • LB Manti Te'o
  • DE Noah Spence
  • OL Ethan Greenidge

Zach Line popped up as a limited participant on Friday's practice report with a knee injury, deeming him questionable entering Sunday.  Kiko Alonso (thigh) was limited all week, but didn't carry a game status, and will be active today.  C.J. Gardner-Johnson (hip/forearm), Andrus Peat (forearm), Larry Warford (knee), Drew Brees (knee), and Michael Thomas (hand) started as limited at the beginning of the week, but were all full participants on Friday.  They'll be active in Week 17.

Janoris Jenkins, P.J. Williams, Patrick Robinson, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and D.J. Swearinger could all see more playing time with the secondary being banged up.



