Saints vs. Panthers Pregame Report - Week 17

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints found themselves sitting at 12-3 after last Sunday's come-from-behind road victory against the Tennessee Titans. The team overcame a 14-0 deficit to end up winning 38-28, and improved to 6-1 on the road for 2019. In fact, they're now 13-2 over their past two seasons. They close out their regular season campaign by taking on the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in hopes of earning a first-round bye.

How the Saints can get a first-round bye

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

  1. NO win + GB loss or tie OR
  2. NO win + SF loss or tie OR
  3. NO tie + GB loss OR
  4. NO tie + SF loss OR
  5. SF loss + GB win or tie

New Orleans clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

  1. NO win + GB loss or tie + SF loss or tie OR
  2. NO tie + GB loss + SF loss

All-Time Series: Series tied 25-25 (Saints have won 5 out of the last 6 matchups)

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Lindsay Czarniak (field reporter)

Where to Stream: NFL Mobile, Saints App (restrictions apply), FOX Sports Go, NFL Mobile, Yahoo Sports App, Fubo

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 108 (NO), 135 (CAR) | XM: 384 (NO), 229 (CAR)

Referee: Ronald Torbert

Last 5 Matchups

  • 11/24/19 - Saints 34, Panthers 31
  • 12/30/18 - Panthers 33, Saints 14
  • 12/17/18 - Saints 12, Panthers 9
  • 1/7/18 - Saints 31, Panthers 26 (NFC Wild Card)
  • 12/3/17 - Saints 31, Panthers 21

Broadcast Map (via 506sports)

17-FOX-E-V3
Saints-Panthers game in Blue506sports

Interesting Tidbits

Drew Brees needs to finish with three touchdowns and not throw an interception on Sunday, as he can become the fourth player with at least three touchdown passes and zero interceptions in at least four consecutive games in a single season in NFL history.

Brees is also on top of the league with a 75.3 completion percentage, and can break his own single-season record from a year ago (74.4 percent). Brees holds four of the top five single-season records, all coming since 2011 or later. 

Michael Thomas needs just five receptions to become the fifth different receiver with at least five receptions in all 16 games of a regular season since 1978, when the 16-game schedule was implemented. DeAndre Hopkins can also achieve this on Sunday. Additionally, with at least 12 receptions on Sunday, Thomas would become the first player with at least 12 receptions in three consecutive games in NFL history.

