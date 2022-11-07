Saints Player Props Bets vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are favored by 3.0 points over the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football.

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas set the game total at 45 points, which is low for a Saints team averaging 29.6 points per game with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback.

The over gives the Saints the advantage, who are 4-1 in their past five contests.

As the favorite, Baltimore is 1-4 against the spread in their previous five games. Although, the Ravens have defeated 4 of the last five teams with losing records.

SI gives New Orleans a 35% chance of winning at home with a money line set at +105, while the Ravens' money line is -125.

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints players props with Alvin Kamara is an over for 36.5 yards (-120), and -138 for him to score a touchdown.

Having Kamara more involved in the past three games has stimulated the Saints' offensive production. According to Jennifer Piacenti of SI Sportsbook, Kamara has a "team-leading 17 red-zone looks" this season.

Look for New Orleans to get Chris Olave more targets as the team's new No. 1 wide receiver. Dennis Allen did not rule out a Jarvis Landry return to the receiving corps and told local media, "we're going to keep looking at him and see where he's at" for Monday.

Olave has 547 receiving yards with 37 receptions and two touchdowns in seven-game appearances for New Orleans. He's third on the team behind Kamara and Hill for red-zone targets.

Dalton could succeed with Olave and the other Saints receivers with the Ravens defensive backs, who are the NFL's third-worst in receiving yards surrendered.

The prop bet for the Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate is at +165 in scoring a touchdown.