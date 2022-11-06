The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) will travel to the Superdome to square off with the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football. Both teams are coming off a win and will be looking to keep their streak going. Both teams are also missing major playmakers for Monday’s contest, and that has created some value with a few player props. As more decisions are made regarding who is playing, there may be changes to these numbers – so I’d suggest grabbing these values now. The current game total is set at 47.5 at SI Sportsbook with the Ravens favored by 2.5 points.

Here are some player props to consider for Monday night’s tilt.

Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Alvin Kamara over 36.5 receiving yards (-120)

Alvin Kamara anytime TD (-138)

The New Orleans offense has come back to life with Alvin Kamara as the focal point with Andy Dalton under center. Kamara has seen more than seven targets per game on the season, and he’s seen no fewer than nine targets in each of the past three games. He’s averaging 48 receiving yards per game on the season, and he’s gone over this mark in three of four games played with Dalton at QB. Meanwhile, the Ravens have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to opposing running backs this year, for an average of 45.6 per game. As for the TD, Kamara has seen a team-leading 17 red-zone looks this year.

Devin Duvernay over 43.5 receiving yards (-125)

Who else is Lamar Jackson going to throw the ball to? Duvernay steps up as the number one wideout with no Rashod Bateman. Mark Andrews is likely out, and though Isaiah Likely should also be featured in that case, there should be plenty to go around. Despite the Saints shutting out the Raiders last week, they have actually been pretty generous to opposing passers, allowing 208 passing yards per game, which is in the bottom third of the league. They will be without star CB Marshon Lattimore once again, too. Duvernay is averaging three catches and 39 yards per game, but in the two games played without Bateman this season, Duvernay saw a 20.7% target share and 30% air yard share for the Ravens. The situation is right for the over.

Chris Olave anytime TD (+165)

Olave is on track for Offensive Rookie of the Year with 547 yards and 63 targets through seven games played. He is seeing 35.5% of the targeted air yards for New Orleans (ninth in the league) and has a 23.2% target share (19th). Only Kamara and Taysom Hill have had more red-zone looks this year. Michael Thomas is out for the season and Olave is the clear number one vs. a Baltimore secondary that has allowed the third-most receiving yards and one touchdown per game to opposing wide receivers.

