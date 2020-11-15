Saints Pregame Report Week 10 [LIVE STREAM]
Kyle T. Mosley
Saints Pregame Report Week 10 by John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan of the Saints News Network.
LIVE STREAM - APPROXIMATELY 3:15 PM CST
All-Time Series: 49ers lead 48-26-2, San Francisco also has one postseason victory over New Orleans (2011)
Saints Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Referee: Brad Rogers
Current Lines: Over/Under (49), Saints -10
Last 5 Matchups
- 12/8/19 - 49ers 48, Saints 46
- 11/6/16 - Saints 41, 49ers 23
- 11/9/14 - 49ers 27, Saints 24 (F/OT)
- 11/17/13 - Saints 23, 49ers 20
- 11/25/12 - 49ers 31, Saints 21