SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints rally from 20-3 deficit, force overtime, somehow pull out win

John Hendrix

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints are 3-2 after a crazy game against the Chargers. The team rallied from a 20-3 deficit, rallied again to force overtime, and ended up making a defensive stop to preserve a 30-27 victory. It wasn't pretty, and there are plenty of things the team will need to work on. For now, they can enjoy a hard-fought win.

Game Recap

New Orleans lost the coin toss to Los Angeles, who elected to start with the ball. They were unable to do anything with their first possession of the game, going three-and-out. The Saints offense couldn't fare much better, as they stalled out after some good runs by Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara. The Chargers would put the first points up on the board of the night after putting together a 9-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown reception to Keenan Allen from Justin Herbert. The big play on the drive was a halfback draw to Justin Jackson that went for a gain of 36.

The Saints continued to struggle offensively, but would force another three-and-out to get good field position and get their first points on the board after a 48-yard Wil Lutz field goal. It was short-lived, as the Chargers would counter with a touchdown drive of their own that was bailed out by a Dwayne Washington roughing the kicker penalty on a Ty Long punt. Herbert would make quick work pushing the ball downfield, which included a 47-yard hookup to Jalen Guyton, and would be capped off by a Mike Williams 4-yard touchdown to go up 13-3 with 11:01 until the half.

New Orleans still couldn't find its groove on offense, and eventually it would cost them again. Drew Brees threw a horrible pass that was intercepted by Nasir Adderly and returned to the Saints' 1-yard line. Herbert would eventually find Hunter Henry for a 3-yard score to make it 20-3 Chargers with 4:25 to play until halftime. The ensuing possession saw the Saints once again stall out, as was the theme for most of the first half.

The Saints would finally get it together in their four-minute offense, going 51 yards in 10 plays to get the first touchdown of the night after Brees leaped over the pile for the score. It appeared the Saints had a touchdown two plays before when Brees found Emmanuel Sanders, but the ruling concluded he was down by contact and the Saints had to burn a timeout to avoid a 10-second runoff.

The second half saw New Orleans start with the ball, and they punted after just several plays. Brees was sacked that set up a 3rd-and-14, which essentially killed the drive. The defense would respond, however, and force the Chargers to punt the ball back to them. The Saints were able to move the ball a bit better, thanks largely in part to Brees finding Sanders. However, they couldn't convert a 3rd-and-10 in Chargers territory, lined up to go for it on 4th down, and instead used a timeout and sent Wil Lutz in to convert a 53-yard field goal to cut the lead to 20-13 with 4:52 left in the third.

On the ensuing Chargers possession, the Saints defense would do their part in stopping them to force another punt. The New Orleans offense was able to put together a scoring drive, going 89 yards in 10 plays that saw Brees connect with Jared Cook for the first time on the night for a 41-yard touchdown catch-and-run. On the drive, Emmanuel Sanders went over 100 yards receiving, making several plays during the series.

New Orleans eventually forced a punt by the Chargers on their next possession, but gave it right back to them by going three-and-out with less than six minutes to play, and Los Angeles would make the Saints pay for it. Justin Herbert tossed his fourth touchdown pass of the night, connecting with a wide open Mike Williams from clearly busted coverage for a 64-yard touchdown. It took them just 4 plays to go 78 yards to take a 27-20 lead with less than four minutes to go.

The offense went to work, moving the ball down the field and into Chargers territory before the two-minute warning. Brees found Alvin Kamara for an insane hookup on the sideline for 27 yards to put the ball inside the 20-yard line. Taysom Hill would take it in on a 3rd-and-4 with 52 seconds to play, and we'd be tied at 27-27.

Los Angeles had a chance to win it in regulation, as Herbert connected with Mike Williams for a 29-yard gain to set up a 50-yard field goal attempt for Michael Badgley. His kick ended up hitting the upright and was no good, sending things to overtime.

The Saints won the coin toss to start with the ball. They'd march 48 yards in 9 plays, but couldn't convert a 3rd-and-6 to keep the drive alive and have to settle for a 36-yard Wil Lutz field goal to take a 30-27 lead in overtime with 5:08 to play. A costly Malcom Brown roughing the passer call on the defense's first play would give the Chargers good field position. It'd come down to a fourth down, but the Saints would stop the Chargers short and hold on to win.

The Saints (3-2) now go on rest for a week, as they enter their bye in Week 6. They have plenty to figure out, but they'll take the win. Hopefully, they can get back to 100 percent health and clean up the big plays defensively. 

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers vs Saints GameDay Blog

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

by

Fresder

New Orleans Saints Offense: 2009 vs. 2020

A comparison of the New Orleans Saints 2009 Super Bowl Championship offense to the current 2020 unit.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Dan y

Saints vs. Chargers: Matchups to Watch

Which positions will be the determining factors when New Orleans takes on the Chargers on Monday Night Football?

Bob Rose

by

marcoguizar

Saints vs. Chargers Series History

Memo to the Chargers franchise: New Orleans would like to thank you for bringing a Brees of success to the Saints organization.

Bob Rose

by

marcoguizar

Chargers vs. Saints: Pregame Report

The Saints look to go into their bye week on a high note, and Drew Brees looks to continue his success against his former team.

John Hendrix

by

marcoguizar

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Chargers in Week 5

The Saints News Network Krewe provides their keys to victory in Week 5 against the Chargers.

BtBoylan

by

marcoguizar

Herbert vs. Brees: Gunslingers Duel in the Dome

NFL games like the Saints vs. Chargers are not an oddity. What's rare about this one is Brees may face his old club and nemesis, with a new foe leading the charge, rookie Justin Herbert.

Kyle T. Mosley

Week 5: Saints Inactives

The New Orleans Saints Inactives for Week 5 against the Chargers.

John Hendrix

LIVE: Saints Halftime Report - Chargers vs. Saints, Week 5

Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley will give you their breakdown of the Saints first-half versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Saints - Week 5

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan analyze the Chargers vs. Saints game LIVE at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kyle T. Mosley