Saints rally from 20-3 deficit, force overtime, somehow pull out win

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints are 3-2 after a crazy game against the Chargers. The team rallied from a 20-3 deficit, rallied again to force overtime, and ended up making a defensive stop to preserve a 30-27 victory. It wasn't pretty, and there are plenty of things the team will need to work on. For now, they can enjoy a hard-fought win.

Game Recap

New Orleans lost the coin toss to Los Angeles, who elected to start with the ball. They were unable to do anything with their first possession of the game, going three-and-out. The Saints offense couldn't fare much better, as they stalled out after some good runs by Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara. The Chargers would put the first points up on the board of the night after putting together a 9-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown reception to Keenan Allen from Justin Herbert. The big play on the drive was a halfback draw to Justin Jackson that went for a gain of 36.

The Saints continued to struggle offensively, but would force another three-and-out to get good field position and get their first points on the board after a 48-yard Wil Lutz field goal. It was short-lived, as the Chargers would counter with a touchdown drive of their own that was bailed out by a Dwayne Washington roughing the kicker penalty on a Ty Long punt. Herbert would make quick work pushing the ball downfield, which included a 47-yard hookup to Jalen Guyton, and would be capped off by a Mike Williams 4-yard touchdown to go up 13-3 with 11:01 until the half.

New Orleans still couldn't find its groove on offense, and eventually it would cost them again. Drew Brees threw a horrible pass that was intercepted by Nasir Adderly and returned to the Saints' 1-yard line. Herbert would eventually find Hunter Henry for a 3-yard score to make it 20-3 Chargers with 4:25 to play until halftime. The ensuing possession saw the Saints once again stall out, as was the theme for most of the first half.

The Saints would finally get it together in their four-minute offense, going 51 yards in 10 plays to get the first touchdown of the night after Brees leaped over the pile for the score. It appeared the Saints had a touchdown two plays before when Brees found Emmanuel Sanders, but the ruling concluded he was down by contact and the Saints had to burn a timeout to avoid a 10-second runoff.

The second half saw New Orleans start with the ball, and they punted after just several plays. Brees was sacked that set up a 3rd-and-14, which essentially killed the drive. The defense would respond, however, and force the Chargers to punt the ball back to them. The Saints were able to move the ball a bit better, thanks largely in part to Brees finding Sanders. However, they couldn't convert a 3rd-and-10 in Chargers territory, lined up to go for it on 4th down, and instead used a timeout and sent Wil Lutz in to convert a 53-yard field goal to cut the lead to 20-13 with 4:52 left in the third.

On the ensuing Chargers possession, the Saints defense would do their part in stopping them to force another punt. The New Orleans offense was able to put together a scoring drive, going 89 yards in 10 plays that saw Brees connect with Jared Cook for the first time on the night for a 41-yard touchdown catch-and-run. On the drive, Emmanuel Sanders went over 100 yards receiving, making several plays during the series.

New Orleans eventually forced a punt by the Chargers on their next possession, but gave it right back to them by going three-and-out with less than six minutes to play, and Los Angeles would make the Saints pay for it. Justin Herbert tossed his fourth touchdown pass of the night, connecting with a wide open Mike Williams from clearly busted coverage for a 64-yard touchdown. It took them just 4 plays to go 78 yards to take a 27-20 lead with less than four minutes to go.

The offense went to work, moving the ball down the field and into Chargers territory before the two-minute warning. Brees found Alvin Kamara for an insane hookup on the sideline for 27 yards to put the ball inside the 20-yard line. Taysom Hill would take it in on a 3rd-and-4 with 52 seconds to play, and we'd be tied at 27-27.

Los Angeles had a chance to win it in regulation, as Herbert connected with Mike Williams for a 29-yard gain to set up a 50-yard field goal attempt for Michael Badgley. His kick ended up hitting the upright and was no good, sending things to overtime.

The Saints won the coin toss to start with the ball. They'd march 48 yards in 9 plays, but couldn't convert a 3rd-and-6 to keep the drive alive and have to settle for a 36-yard Wil Lutz field goal to take a 30-27 lead in overtime with 5:08 to play. A costly Malcom Brown roughing the passer call on the defense's first play would give the Chargers good field position. It'd come down to a fourth down, but the Saints would stop the Chargers short and hold on to win.

The Saints (3-2) now go on rest for a week, as they enter their bye in Week 6. They have plenty to figure out, but they'll take the win. Hopefully, they can get back to 100 percent health and clean up the big plays defensively.