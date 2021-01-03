How the New Orleans Saints Secondary Improved in 2020

Saints News Network's intern, Andrew Gullotta analyzes how the New Orleans Saints Secondary made a complete 180-degree turn in 2020.

Let us take a walk down memory lane. It’s Week eight in the 2020 NFL season. The Saints have just edged out a 27-24 win against their division rivals, the Carolina Panthers. Even though Drew Brees had a vintage performance, scoring three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), New Orleans’ defense struggled mightily. An old friend of the Who Dat Nation, Teddy Bridgewater, had a superb game. He completed over 80% of his passes, which was 13% over his expected percentage. He threw for over 250 yards as well as two touchdowns.

This game was the epitome of the Saints’ secondary up to this point. Wide-open receivers, miscommunications, big plays, and penalties. It showed in the stat sheet too. Through week seven, New Orleans was 16th in pass defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), which measures every defensive pass play in relation to the league average while adjusting for the offensive opponent. The secondary also allowed QBs to compile a 111.7 passer rating, which was 30th in the NFL. To make matters worse, the Saints posted three out of their four worst Pro Football Focus (PFF) coverage grades before week eight.

It was a struggle for New Orleans’ backend to start the 2020 season, but they seemingly turned it around when very few thought it was possible. Fast forward to Week 17, and the Saints rank third in pass defense DVOA, seventh in opponent passer rating, and have had their best four PFF coverage grades of the season since week 9.

This outstanding play from the secondary has helped the Saints defense rank third in yards allowed and defensive DVOA, eighth in points allowed, and seventh in defensive PFF grade.

So, how did this transformation occur?

It begins with a vast improvement from a main piece of the defensive backend: CB Marshon Lattimore. After early-season struggles, Lattimore has been locked in for the second half of the year. His opposing passer rating has fallen from 115.8 in the first half of the season to 88.5 in the latter half. This is more in line with his regular play. He averaged an 87.6 opposing passer rating throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Further, Lattimore’s top five PFF coverage grades this season came from games in the second half of this year.

With the three-time Pro Bowler returning to form on the outside, there is less pressure on other defenders to help cover elite offensive playmakers. With veteran Janoris Jenkins covering the other side of the field, Lattimore’s solid play allows the rest of the secondary the flexibility to make plays elsewhere.

Marcus Williams has transformed into one of the best safeties in the NFL after his putrid start to 2020. Many fans called for his replacement, but Williams took on the challenge and rose to become an elite safety.

The former second rounder’s PFF grade rose 11.6 points since the week seven win against Carolina. Additionally, Williams has been responsible for just two opposing completions and no touchdowns in the second half of the season while intercepting a team-high three passes in 2020.

Williams has shown his ability to range from sideline to sideline and play “centerfield” for the Saints defense. The return of this skill from Williams has undoubtedly been a large part of why the Saints are giving up fewer big plays, which caused New Orleans opponent's yards per play to fall from 5.4 to 5.0. This decline catapulted the Saints from 11th into third in this statistical category.

Add an excelling Chauncey Garner-Johnson and Malcolm Jenkins, who have combined for three interceptions, 13 tackles for loss, and an average 75.0 opponent passer rating in the second half, it's no wonder that New Orleans has seen an uptick in the quality of play from the secondary.

With the high-powered offenses in Green Bay, Seattle, Arizona, and Tampa Bay will have New Orleans needing Lattimore and Williams' services. Williams should be ready to return from an ankle injury for the playoffs. Expect the remainder of the New Orleans secondary to continuing their elite play into the playoffs. This group and the rest of the Saints will look to capitalize on one final playoff tune-up as they face the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday.