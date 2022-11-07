Saints Transactions for Ravens Game
The New Orleans Saints announced four personnel moves ahead of the Baltimore Ravens game for Monday Night Football.
The New Orleans Saints announced four personnel moves ahead of the Baltimore Ravens game for Monday Night Football.
- LB Chase Hansen on placed on injured reserve,
- DB P.J. Williams was activated off injured reserve,
- WR Kevin White signed off the practice squad to the active roster,
- RB Jordan Howard elevated from the practice squad (standard elevation).
Scroll to Continue