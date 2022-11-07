Skip to main content

Saints Transactions for Ravens Game

The New Orleans Saints announced four personnel moves ahead of the Baltimore Ravens game for Monday Night Football.

  1. LB Chase Hansen on placed on injured reserve,
  2. DB P.J. Williams was activated off injured reserve,
  3. WR Kevin White signed off the practice squad to the active roster,
  4. RB Jordan Howard elevated from the practice squad (standard elevation).
