Saints-Vikings Trivia on Christmas Day in Week 16

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings are not strangers. Embroiled in some of the controversial games that finished with dramatic endings. These teams have developed a bitter rivalry in the NFL.

From the early playoffs days for the Saints when they were trounced in those games by the Vikes, to when the Saints defeated a Brett Favre team to capture the 2009 NFC Championship in overtime, to the Vikings' miracle play in the 2017 divisional round, these two games have been the best playoff games in recent NFL history.

While nothing has been normal about this season, we can say the same about this matchup. First, it is extremely rare for an NFL game to take place on a Friday. Second, the Saints and Vikings will host the first NFL game on Christmas Day since 2017. It will be the Vikings’ first in 15 years.

They will broadcast the Saints and Vikings in a special Christmas Day edition of the NFL on FOX Friday, December 25, 2020, at 3:30 PM CST. Here is a little trivia before the game.

1. The Saints and Vikings series includes 4 playoff games. How many games have they matched up in the regular season?

2. The Vikings upset the Saints 26-20 in the Wild Card round last season, which marks the fourth time that Minnesota defeated New Orleans in the playoffs. There are two other teams who have knocked the Saints out of the postseason multiple times. Who are they?

3. Recently, the NFL Network named the 2017 game (the Minneapolis Miracle) one of the greatest games in NFL history. How was the game ranked?

A. 1st B. 3rd C. 6th D. 9th

4. True or False. The Vikings couldn’t stop the Bears, and now they can’t stop an untimely end to their 2020 season.

5. The Vikings were the Saints’ first postseason opponent of their history. Minnesota dominated New Orleans 44-10 on their way to the Divisional round. What year did this game take place in?

6. True or False. The NFL changed its playoff overtime rules after the Vikings lost by a field goal against the Saints and never got the ball in the extra session. Now, every team gets at least one possession in overtime.

7. Former LSU star WR Justin Jefferson burst on to the scene for the Vikings this season, as he has accumulated over 1,000 yards in his rookie campaign. There are only two other receivers that have achieved this feat as a first-year receiver since 2016. Which Saints player accomplished this milestone?

8. RB Alvin Kamara has scored 15 total touchdowns this season, which is tied for second among running backs. Which Vikings player is first?

9. In the 2009 NFC Championship Game, the Saints edged out the Vikings 31-28. Quarterbacks Drew Brees and Brett Favre combined for four touchdown passes and over 500 yards. Ultimately, Favre threw a back-breaking interception in the fourth quarter, which sent the game to overtime. Which Saints cornerback picked off the Vikings quarterback?

a. Once the game was in overtime, New Orleans won the toss and drove right down the field into Minnesota territory. Then, kicker Garrett Hartley would connect on a field goal to send the Saints to Super Bowl 44. How long was this field goal?

10. TRUE/FALSE: Head coaches Sean Payton and Mike Zimmer are known as good friends, as Payton and Zimmer were assistants with the Dallas Cowboys. The legendary Bill Parcels mentored both coaches.

11. The 2017 NFC Divisional round matchup between these two teams ended with the infamous “Minnesota Miracle.” Before this play, the Saints came back from 17 to 0 down to take the lead. How many touchdowns did quarterback Drew Brees throw in the 2nd half and who caught them?

12. After their win vs. the Saints in the 2017 playoffs, who did the Vikings lose to in the NFC Championship to halt their deep playoff run?

13. New Orleans won their first matchup against Minnesota by three points in 1968. Then, the Saints would not win another game against the Vikings for nine seasons. How many games did the Saints lose in that period?

A. 9 B. 7 C. 6 D. 3

14. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is 2-2 in his career against the Saints. He has thrown ten touchdowns to one interception in these games. Who was the only Saints player to intercept Cousins?

15. True or False. In the 2009 game, the Saints defense reportedly targeted Vikings quarterback Brett Favre and coaching staff in such a way that it became a large piece of the Bountygate scandal. They proved the allegations false.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

ANSWERS:

1. 34

2. Seahawks and Bears

3. D

4. True

5. 1987

6. True

7. Michael Thomas

8. Dalvin Cook

9. Tracy Porter

9A. 40 yards

10. TRUE

11. 3-Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. C

14. PJ Williams

15. False. (The NFL suspended Saints coach Sean Payton for the entire 2012 season after completing its investigation.)

Article Contributor Andrew Gullotta, Saints News Network Intern.