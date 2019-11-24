Saints News
Terron Armstead Injured in Panthers Game

Kyle T. Mosley

The Saints LT Terron Armstead is injured in the Panthers game and carted to the locker room.  Left ankle injury.  QUESTIONABLE to return in the game.

Armstean Injured 2

More details to come.

Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

No updated information on Armstead's ankle injury.

