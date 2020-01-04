Saints News Network
Vikings vs. Saints Pregame Report - Wild Card Weekend

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints (13-3) are set to make their 2019-2020 postseason run, and will have their hands full hosting the Minnesota Vikings (10-6) during Wild Card Weekend. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be electrifying, to say the least, as New Orleans returns after being away for several weeks. Here's your pregame report ahead of Sunday.

All-Time Series: Minnesota leads 22-12

All-Time Playoff Series: Minnesota leads 3-1

Where to Watch: FOX - Nationally Broadcasted (12:05 p.m. CT) Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (field reporter), Chris Meyers (field reporter)

Where to Stream: fuboTV, Yahoo Sports, Saints App, NFL Game Pass

Where to Listen: National Radio on Westwood One with Kevin Kugler, Jason Taylor, and Scott Kaplan (field reporter); WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 226 (MIN), 225 (NO) | XM: 226 (MIN), 225 (NO)

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Uniform: White jerseys, white pants (not Color Rush)

Last 5 Matchups

  • 10/29/18 - Saints 30, Vikings 20
  • 1/14/18 - Vikings 29, Saints 24 (NFC Divisional)
  • 9/11/17 - Vikings 29, Saints 19
  • 9/21/14 - Saints 20, Vikings 9
  • 12/18/11 - Saints 42, Vikings 20

How They Got Here

The Saints wrapped up the NFC South on Thanksgiving and became the NFL's first team to make the postseason. They had some opportunities to finish as one of the top two seeds in the conference, but the teams they relied on could not help them out. The Vikings clinched a playoff spot after the Rams lost to the 49ers in Week 16, but would lose out on the NFC North to the Packers just two days later.

A Vikings win will send them to west to San Francisco to take on the 49ers next Saturday, while A Saints win will put them traveling north to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening. A victory for either team will put them at .500 lifetime in the Wild Card round.

