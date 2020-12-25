NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 16 Vikings vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

Saints News Network's Week 16 Vikings vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.

Watch Saints News Network's Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter Handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • Marcus Williams
  • Nick Easton 
  • Kaden Elliss 
  • Andrus Peat 
  • Malcom Brown 
  • Trey Hendrickson

Vikings Inatives

Pre-Game Huddle

Score

Score Updates Week 15 (13)

Minnesota Wins the Toss and Defers to the Second-Half. 

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
  • Kamara runs middle for 11 yards. 1st Down.
  • Murray runs middle. 1st Down.
  • End around to Sanders gain of 12 yards. 1st down.
  • Kamara runs middle gain of 40 yards. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 6 plays, 75-yards, 2:49
  • Saints: 7 - Vikings: 0 

Vikings Ball

  • Drive Start: Minnesota 25 (12:11 1st Quarter)
  • Cousins to Thielen gain of 16 yards. 1st Down.
  • Cousins to Jefferson Gain of 11 yards. 1st Down.
  • Cook runs left gain of 15 yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 8: Cousins to Conklin gain of 8 yards. 1st Down.

