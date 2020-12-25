Week 16 Vikings vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
Saints News Network's Week 16 Vikings vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Saints News Network's Week 16 Vikings vs. Saints: Live GameDay Blog and Thread.
Watch Saints News Network's Pre-Game Show with John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan
Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. His Twitter Handle is @johnjhendrix.
Saints Inactives
- Marcus Williams
- Nick Easton
- Kaden Elliss
- Andrus Peat
- Malcom Brown
- Trey Hendrickson
Vikings Inatives
Pre-Game Huddle
Score
Minnesota Wins the Toss and Defers to the Second-Half.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: New Orleans 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
- Kamara runs middle for 11 yards. 1st Down.
- Murray runs middle. 1st Down.
- End around to Sanders gain of 12 yards. 1st down.
- Kamara runs middle gain of 40 yards. TOUCHDOWN! (Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 6 plays, 75-yards, 2:49
- Saints: 7 - Vikings: 0
Vikings Ball
- Drive Start: Minnesota 25 (12:11 1st Quarter)
- Cousins to Thielen gain of 16 yards. 1st Down.
- Cousins to Jefferson Gain of 11 yards. 1st Down.
- Cook runs left gain of 15 yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 8: Cousins to Conklin gain of 8 yards. 1st Down.