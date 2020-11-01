Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with Kyle T. Mosley, John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Soldier Field. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)

OL Nick Easton (concussion)

WR Marquez Callaway (ankle)

DB Ken Crawley

DB D.J. Swearinger

OL Derrick Kelly

DL Malcolm Roach

Bears Inactives

Pre-Game Huddle

Score

Bears win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half.

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)

3rd and 5: Taysom Hill runs left gain of 9 yards. 1st Down

Murray runs middle gain of 3 yards. 1st Down

3rd and 2: Kamara run left 20 yards. 1st Down

3rd and 10: Brees to Murray gain of 1 yard. Short of Line to Gain

Wil Lutz 38 yard FG is GOOD

12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47

Saints: 3 - Bears: 0

Bears Ball

Drive Start: Bears 25 (8:13 1st Quarter)

Foles to Mooney gain of 4 yards. 1st Down.

Montgomery runs middle gain of 3-yards. 1st Down. Injury Timeout.

3rd and 5: Foles to Miller gain of 11 yards. 1st Down.

3rd and 8: Montgomery runs left gain of 10. 1st Down.

Marcus Davenport SACKS Nick Foles loss of 10 yards.

3rd and 20: Foles to Mooney gain of 7 yards. Short of line to gain.

Cairo Santos 44 yard FG is GOOD

14 plays, 49 yards, 6:46

Saints: 3 - Bears: 3

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 12 (1:06 1st Quarter)

Brees to Kamara Gain of 48 yards. 1st Down at Chicago 38

END OF 1st QUARTER

Saints Drive Cont.

Brees to Kamara gain of 14 yards. 1st Down.

Taysom Hill runs middle gain of 12 yards. 1st Down. Saints in the red-zone.

3rd and 9: Brees to Murray gain of 3. Short of line to gain.

Wil Lutz 27 yard FG is NO GOOD

Bears Ball

Drive Start: Bears 20 (10:38 2nd Quarter)

Foles to Mooney gain of 50 yards. 1st Down.

Foles to Robinson II 24 yard TOUCHDOWN (Santos XP is GOOD)

Saints: 3 - Bears: 10

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 22 (8:03 2nd Quarter)

3rd and 5: Brees throws deep to Smith incomplete.

Three and Out. Morstead Punts to Harris return of 12 yards

Bears Ball

Drive Start: Bears 37 (7:04 2nd Quarter)

Three and Out. O'Donnell Punts. Ball downed at Saints 14.

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 14 (6:03 2nd Quarter)

Three and Out

Morstead punts to Harris return of 5 yards.

Bears Ball

Drive Start: Bears 39 (3:52 2nd Quarter)

Montgomery runs middle 38 yard run. 1st Down.

Injury Timeout / 2 minute warning

3rd and 7: Foles Incomplete pass to Montgomery

Santos 29 yard FG is GOOD

7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13

Saints: 3 - Bears: 13

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Saints 31 (1:34 2nd Quarter)

Brees to Cook gain of 11 yards. 1st Down.

Brees fumbles, recovered by Saints. Loss of 8

3rd and 13: Brees to Kamara gain of 12. Short of line to gain.

4th and 1: Kamar runs left gain of 7 yards. 1st Down.

Brees to Smith gain of 4 yards

Brees to Kamara gain of 8 yards. 1st Down.

PENALTY CHICAGO: Pass Interference 1st Down.

Brees to Cook 16 yards TOUCHDOWN (Lutz XP is GOOD)

9 plays, 68 yards, 1:36

Saints: 10 - Bears: 13

HALFTIME

Saints News Network Halftime Report with Kyle T. Mosley and Bob Rose

Bears Ball

Drive Start: Bears 13 (14:54 3rd Quarter)

Montgomery runs middle gain of 4 yards. 1st Down.

3rd and 4: PENALTY CHICAGO: Delay of Game.

3rd and 9: Malcolm Jenkins SACK Nick Foles loss of 9.

PENALTY CHICAGO: FALSE START

O'Donnell Punts to Harris return of 42 yards

Saints Ball

Drive Start: Bears 16 (10:51 3rd Quarter)

3rd and 8: Brees to Johnson gain of 4 yards. Short of line to gain.

Wil Lutz 27 yard FG is GOOD

Saints: 13 - Bears: 13

Bears Ball