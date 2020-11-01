SI.com
Saints News Network
Week 8 Saints vs. Bears: Live GameDay Blog and Thread

BtBoylan

Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with Kyle T. Mosley, John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan

Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Soldier Field. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.

Saints Inactives

  • WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)
  • OL Nick Easton (concussion)
  • WR Marquez Callaway (ankle)
  • DB Ken Crawley
  • DB D.J. Swearinger
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • DL Malcolm Roach

Bears Inactives

Pre-Game Huddle

Score

Score Updates Week 8 (8)

Bears win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
  • 3rd and 5: Taysom Hill runs left gain of 9 yards. 1st Down
  • Murray runs middle gain of 3 yards. 1st Down
  • 3rd and 2: Kamara run left 20 yards. 1st Down
  • 3rd and 10: Brees to Murray gain of 1 yard. Short of Line to Gain
  • Wil Lutz 38 yard FG is GOOD
  • 12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47
  • Saints: 3 - Bears: 0

Bears Ball

  • Drive Start: Bears 25 (8:13 1st Quarter)
  • Foles to Mooney gain of 4 yards. 1st Down.
  • Montgomery runs middle gain of 3-yards. 1st Down. Injury Timeout.
  • 3rd and 5: Foles to Miller gain of 11 yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 8: Montgomery runs left gain of 10. 1st Down.
  • Marcus Davenport SACKS Nick Foles loss of 10 yards.
  • 3rd and 20: Foles to Mooney gain of 7 yards. Short of line to gain.
  • Cairo Santos 44 yard FG is GOOD
  • 14 plays, 49 yards, 6:46
  • Saints: 3 - Bears: 3

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 12 (1:06 1st Quarter)
  • Brees to Kamara Gain of 48 yards. 1st Down at Chicago 38

END OF 1st QUARTER

Saints Drive Cont.

  • Brees to Kamara gain of 14 yards. 1st Down.
  • Taysom Hill runs middle gain of 12 yards. 1st Down. Saints in the red-zone.
  • 3rd and 9: Brees to Murray gain of 3. Short of line to gain.
  • Wil Lutz 27 yard FG is NO GOOD

Bears Ball

  • Drive Start: Bears 20 (10:38 2nd Quarter)
  • Foles to Mooney gain of 50 yards. 1st Down.
  • Foles to Robinson II 24 yard TOUCHDOWN (Santos XP is GOOD)
  • Saints: 3 - Bears: 10

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 22 (8:03 2nd Quarter)
  • 3rd and 5: Brees throws deep to Smith incomplete. 
  • Three and Out. Morstead Punts to Harris return of 12 yards

Bears Ball

  • Drive Start: Bears 37 (7:04 2nd Quarter)
  • Three and Out. O'Donnell Punts. Ball downed at Saints 14.

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 14 (6:03 2nd Quarter)
  • Three and Out
  • Morstead punts to Harris return of 5 yards.

Bears Ball

  • Drive Start: Bears 39 (3:52 2nd Quarter)
  • Montgomery runs middle 38 yard run. 1st Down.
  • Injury Timeout / 2 minute warning
  • 3rd and 7: Foles Incomplete pass to Montgomery
  • Santos 29 yard FG is GOOD
  • 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13
  • Saints: 3 - Bears: 13

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Saints 31 (1:34 2nd Quarter)
  • Brees to Cook gain of 11 yards. 1st Down.
  • Brees fumbles, recovered by Saints. Loss of 8
  • 3rd and 13: Brees to Kamara gain of 12. Short of line to gain.
  • 4th and 1: Kamar runs left gain of 7 yards. 1st Down.
  • Brees to Smith gain of 4 yards
  • Brees to Kamara gain of 8 yards. 1st Down.
  • PENALTY CHICAGO: Pass Interference 1st Down.
  • Brees to Cook 16 yards TOUCHDOWN (Lutz XP is GOOD)
  • 9 plays, 68 yards, 1:36
  • Saints: 10 - Bears: 13

HALFTIME

Saints News Network Halftime Report with Kyle T. Mosley and Bob Rose

Bears Ball 

  • Drive Start: Bears 13 (14:54 3rd Quarter)
  • Montgomery runs middle gain of 4 yards. 1st Down.
  • 3rd and 4: PENALTY CHICAGO: Delay of Game. 
  • 3rd and 9: Malcolm Jenkins SACK Nick Foles loss of 9.
  • PENALTY CHICAGO: FALSE START
  • O'Donnell Punts to Harris return of 42 yards

Saints Ball

  • Drive Start: Bears 16 (10:51 3rd Quarter)
  • 3rd and 8: Brees to Johnson gain of 4 yards. Short of line to gain.
  • Wil Lutz 27 yard FG is GOOD
  • Saints: 13 - Bears: 13

Bears Ball

  • Drive Start: Bears 31 (9:11 3rd Quarter)
  • PENALTY Bears WR Wims Unnecessary Roughness 15 yard penalty. Wims has been disqualified.
