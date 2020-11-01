Week 8 Saints vs. Bears: Live GameDay Blog and Thread
BtBoylan
Saints News Network's New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears GameDay Live Blog & Thread.
Saints News Network Pre-Game Show with Kyle T. Mosley, John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan
Saints News Network's Beat Reporter John Hendrix will be reporting from the Soldier Field. His Twitter handle is @johnjhendrix.
Saints Inactives
- WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)
- OL Nick Easton (concussion)
- WR Marquez Callaway (ankle)
- DB Ken Crawley
- DB D.J. Swearinger
- OL Derrick Kelly
- DL Malcolm Roach
Bears Inactives
Pre-Game Huddle
Score
Bears win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 25 (15:00 1st Quarter)
- 3rd and 5: Taysom Hill runs left gain of 9 yards. 1st Down
- Murray runs middle gain of 3 yards. 1st Down
- 3rd and 2: Kamara run left 20 yards. 1st Down
- 3rd and 10: Brees to Murray gain of 1 yard. Short of Line to Gain
- Wil Lutz 38 yard FG is GOOD
- 12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47
- Saints: 3 - Bears: 0
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Bears 25 (8:13 1st Quarter)
- Foles to Mooney gain of 4 yards. 1st Down.
- Montgomery runs middle gain of 3-yards. 1st Down. Injury Timeout.
- 3rd and 5: Foles to Miller gain of 11 yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 8: Montgomery runs left gain of 10. 1st Down.
- Marcus Davenport SACKS Nick Foles loss of 10 yards.
- 3rd and 20: Foles to Mooney gain of 7 yards. Short of line to gain.
- Cairo Santos 44 yard FG is GOOD
- 14 plays, 49 yards, 6:46
- Saints: 3 - Bears: 3
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 12 (1:06 1st Quarter)
- Brees to Kamara Gain of 48 yards. 1st Down at Chicago 38
END OF 1st QUARTER
Saints Drive Cont.
- Brees to Kamara gain of 14 yards. 1st Down.
- Taysom Hill runs middle gain of 12 yards. 1st Down. Saints in the red-zone.
- 3rd and 9: Brees to Murray gain of 3. Short of line to gain.
- Wil Lutz 27 yard FG is NO GOOD
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Bears 20 (10:38 2nd Quarter)
- Foles to Mooney gain of 50 yards. 1st Down.
- Foles to Robinson II 24 yard TOUCHDOWN (Santos XP is GOOD)
- Saints: 3 - Bears: 10
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 22 (8:03 2nd Quarter)
- 3rd and 5: Brees throws deep to Smith incomplete.
- Three and Out. Morstead Punts to Harris return of 12 yards
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Bears 37 (7:04 2nd Quarter)
- Three and Out. O'Donnell Punts. Ball downed at Saints 14.
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 14 (6:03 2nd Quarter)
- Three and Out
- Morstead punts to Harris return of 5 yards.
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Bears 39 (3:52 2nd Quarter)
- Montgomery runs middle 38 yard run. 1st Down.
- Injury Timeout / 2 minute warning
- 3rd and 7: Foles Incomplete pass to Montgomery
- Santos 29 yard FG is GOOD
- 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13
- Saints: 3 - Bears: 13
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Saints 31 (1:34 2nd Quarter)
- Brees to Cook gain of 11 yards. 1st Down.
- Brees fumbles, recovered by Saints. Loss of 8
- 3rd and 13: Brees to Kamara gain of 12. Short of line to gain.
- 4th and 1: Kamar runs left gain of 7 yards. 1st Down.
- Brees to Smith gain of 4 yards
- Brees to Kamara gain of 8 yards. 1st Down.
- PENALTY CHICAGO: Pass Interference 1st Down.
- Brees to Cook 16 yards TOUCHDOWN (Lutz XP is GOOD)
- 9 plays, 68 yards, 1:36
- Saints: 10 - Bears: 13
HALFTIME
Saints News Network Halftime Report with Kyle T. Mosley and Bob Rose
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Bears 13 (14:54 3rd Quarter)
- Montgomery runs middle gain of 4 yards. 1st Down.
- 3rd and 4: PENALTY CHICAGO: Delay of Game.
- 3rd and 9: Malcolm Jenkins SACK Nick Foles loss of 9.
- PENALTY CHICAGO: FALSE START
- O'Donnell Punts to Harris return of 42 yards
Saints Ball
- Drive Start: Bears 16 (10:51 3rd Quarter)
- 3rd and 8: Brees to Johnson gain of 4 yards. Short of line to gain.
- Wil Lutz 27 yard FG is GOOD
- Saints: 13 - Bears: 13
Bears Ball
- Drive Start: Bears 31 (9:11 3rd Quarter)
- PENALTY Bears WR Wims Unnecessary Roughness 15 yard penalty. Wims has been disqualified.