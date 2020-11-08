Week 9: Saints Inactives

The Saints enter Sunday night's matchup against the Buccaneers relatively healthy, as only one player carried an injury designation on the team's final injury report. That player, Michael Thomas, is officially back in action after being out of the lineup since Week 1 due to various reasons. Here's a look at the full inactive list, which is very small, for the black and gold in Week 9.

DB Ken Crawley

RB Ty Montgomery

OL Derrick Kelly II

The Saints placed Sheldon Rankins (knee) and Justin Hardee Sr. (groin) on injured reserve on Friday, while activating Ty Montgomery. However, he won't play tonight. Nick Easton returns from a concussion that sidelined him for two games, so it'll be interesting to pay attention to whether he gets the start at right guard in place of rookie Cesar Ruiz or not.

Emmanuel Sanders was cleared by the NFL on Monday after being on the COVID-19 list, and said that he would be playing. New Orleans is also getting back Marquez Callaway, so the receiving threats are at least healthy on paper for the Saints.