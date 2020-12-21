NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Drew Brees: "A Greater Sense of Urgency"

There's a greater sense of urgency for Drew Brees as he reflects and understands the few precious chances to win which remain in his storied career.
"Obviously, I just don't know how many more opportunities I'll have." There's a greater sense of urgency for Drew Brees as he reflects and understands the few precious chances to win which remain in his storied career.

In three weeks, the Saints will be at home with a bye week or playing in the NFC Wild Card round. Brees' historic career may be coming to a close. Listening to him this morning, you sense the urgency, but the importance of him knowing why he needed to get back under center for the team.  

He has two games to re-connect and engage with his wide receivers. His 51-yard bomb to veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders on Sunday and the touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook are what you can expect of Brees at quarterback. In the Chiefs game, Brees was compelled to rely on and connect with his younger receivers to make plays. Although he located Lil' Jordan Humphrey (4 targets) in the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown to pull within 3 points, four misfires were to rookie wideout Juwan Johnson (4 targets). 

Ashampoo_Snap_2020.12.21_08h44m44s_002_

As the Saints advance, the playoff roster of receivers is undetermined. Brees has several targets on injured reserve. None no more critical than Michael Thomas (ankle), who the Sean Payton shelved until the playoffs. They have seen flashes from rookie Marquez Callaway (knee) and receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris (neck); both are on injured reserve. Callaway may soon be available to the team, depending on his recovery. He was in a groove and gained Brees' confidence before sustaining his injury.

Injuries are a part of football. Brees kidded about his protective flak jacket being tough enough "where this, you can jump on a grenade, and you'll be okay." His 41-year-old body (approaching 42 in January) needs protective gear, as well he needs peace of mind to know he can trust his receivers. 

At the end of the day (season)...you want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs. We understand that...but the most important factor right now if for us to win and win the division, then continue to kind of build on and ascend going into the playoffs," noted Brees.

The emphasis on winning is the bottom line in New Orleans. Brees knows it, embraces it, and courageously realizes the finality of losing, especially at this juncture of his career. Will the Saints offense and Drew Brees find their rhythm before playoff reality sets in this January?

We shall see.

"A Greater Sense of Urgency"

