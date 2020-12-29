Alvin Kamara's Blistering Pace to Break Saints Career Touchdown Record

Alvin Kamara is on pace to become the fastest New Orleans Saints player to reach the franchise's career touchdown record.

Alvin Kamara is on pace to become the fastest New Orleans Saints player to reach the franchise's career touchdown record.

In Week 16, Kamara scored his 59th touchdown to eclipse Saints legendary running back Deuce McAllister (55) and his former teammate Mark Ingram (55).

The dynamic running back is 13 touchdowns behind to tie the Saints' franchise leader, the "Quiet Storm," Mr. Marques Colston, for the lead at 72 touchdowns. Colston took 10 seasons and 146 games in New Orleans to establish his mark. Kamara is already in the #2 position on the all-time list in 60 games in four seasons with the Saints. He is at a blistering frequency of approximately 1 touchdown per game at a .9833 scoring clip.

Kamara could be in a position to secure the Saints' record next season in 2021. One likelihood for a delay would be a change at quarterback in New Orleans. If Drew Brees retires, how would it affect Kamara's overall production?

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In the four games without Brees in 2020, Taysom Hill did not connect with Kamara as efficiently as Brees in the passing game. However, Kamara did score three rushing touchdowns in those games.

At the current rate, if Kamara plays 100 games in New Orleans, he will have at least 98 all-purpose touchdowns for the running back. He is on a comparable pace with Hall of Fame running backs like Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, and Marshall Faulk, who also were threats in the passing game.

Credit: Chuck Cook, USA Today Sports

The New Orleans Saints organization posted Alvin Kamara's rankings among NFL running backs after Week 16 in the NFL.

Examine Kamara's dominant production in 2021:

1st in Touchdowns (21)

1st in Receiving Yards (756)

1st in Receptions (83)

2nd in Total First Downs (93)

3rd in All-Purpose Yards (1,732)

The current New Orleans Saints all-time touchdown leaderboard has four running backs and one wide receiver in the top five. Those players are WR Marques Colston (72), RB Alvin Kamara (59), RB Mark Ingram (55), RB Deuce McAllister (55), and RB Dalton Hilliard (53).