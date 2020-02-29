NFL Combine News: Louisiana Running Backs to workout at 2 Positions

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has been an interesting showcase of skills for players from Louisiana colleges. LSU’s Justin Jefferson exploded on yesterday with a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash. Many GM’s took notice of Jefferson from his performance. Tonight in Indianapolis, the running backs are performing the Combine drills. Two Louisiana running backs were requested by NFL teams to workout for two positions, running back and wide receiver. The two RBs are LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire and LA-Lafayette’s Raymond Calais.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Why 2 Workouts?

Edwards-Helaire ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash. During LSU’s national championship run, Edwards-Helaire displayed the capabilities of being downhill running back and averaged 6.6 yards/rush in 2019. But to his credit, he was an accomplished receiver out of the backfield and displayed elusiveness after the catch. According to Profootball Focus, he averaged 0.33 forced missed tackles last season. Edwards-Helaire caught 55 passes for 453 yards and was an excellent check-down option for QB Joe Burrow. He reminds me of how the Saints used Mark Ingram His fearless running style, soft hands, and quick change of direction fits the mold of New Orleans Saints style running back.

Calais Raymond is one of those versatile players at the NFL Combine. Raymond has quick feet, fast, and can be deadly in the open field. He averaged 25.2 yard per kickoff return with 2 touchdowns in his collegiate career. His skills at running back and receiver were potent for the Ragin Cajuns in the Sunbelt Conference. Calais produced 1,845 yards on 236 attempts for an average of 7.8 yards/attempt with 15 TDs. Most of his catches were in the final year with 10 and 6.7 yards/reception average. He was very comfortable in the field drills and caught the quarterbacks’ passes smoothly. Also, he was quick and smooth in the premiere of the Duce Staley Drill for running backs at the Combine.

The Saints should consider both running backs. FSU’s RB Akers and Miami’s DeeJay Dallas were also impressive in the passing game drills. If Alvin Kamara should holdout for a new contract, these running backs are they type of players Saints Head Coach Sean Payton would love to have on the field.

What are your thoughts on Edwards-Helaire and Calais? Let us know in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future NFL Scouting Combine coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to like us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @SaintsNews and Kyle T. Mosley at @ktmoze