Saints' GM and Coaching Interviews & Offers Tracker

The Saints News Network tracks the New Orleans Saints executives and assistant coaches currently drawing high interest and participating in interviews with NFL teams.

In the NFL, "Thy shall covet your talent." Teams admire and pursue to duplicate the achievements of their competition. On the flip side, teams who lose their coaching and executive-level talent but could be detrimental. The Saints could pave the way for new unsung heroes to grow and give the team a different perspective in player evaluations and management.

The Saints organization has two hidden jewels in Terry Fontenot and Aaron Glenn. Fontenot's ascension to VP and Assistant General Manager of Pro Personnel drew interest from teams last season. This year, his dance card is full of opportunities. Mikey Loomis has groomed Fontenot well within the Saints system. However, Assistant GM Jeff Ireland's player evaluations in the draft process are also highly desirable to many other organizations.

In a recent interview with WWL, EVP/GM Mickey Loomis expressed his excitement for the two general manager candidates from his department. For Loomis and the New Orleans Saints, it may be a feather in his cap, but he could be searching for their replacements this offseason.

TRACKER

We will track the progression of the interests, interviews, and offers for the staff on the New Orleans Saints.

THE CANDIDATES

Jeff Ireland

Terry Fontenot

Dan Campbell

Aaron Glenn

INTEREST & INTERVIEWS

Aaron Glenn: NY Jets, Head Coach Terry Fontenot: Atlanta Falcons, GM (completed virtual interview); Detroit Lions, GM (completed); Denver Broncos, GM; Jacksonville Jaguars, GM Jeff Ireland: Detroit Lions, GM; Carolina Panthers, GM Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions, Head Coach

PENDINGS AND OFFERS

No offers extended to date.