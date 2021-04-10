NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+SI.com
Saints Poll:  What Position to Draft at #28?

What position should the Saints fill at #28 in the 2021 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft is three weeks away, and the mounting speculation around the New Orleans Saints pick is at a fever pitch. The Saints have roster holes to fill as the team transitions into life post-Drew Brees.

The Saints defensive unit's voids are at cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore, defensive line due to Sheldon Rankins and Trey Hendrickson's free agency departure. Also, keep in mind linebacker Demario Davis needs help after New Orleans allowed Alex Anzalone to depart to the Lion and cut Kwon Alexander to get under the NFL salary cap.

On the offensive side, whoever takes over Drew Brees’ spot could use a consistent weapon and extra protection on the offensive line.

What position do you think the Saints should address first in the 2021 NFL Draft? 

Poll and article by SNN intern Sam Lucio.

