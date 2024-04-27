Grading the Saints Second-Round Selection Of Kool-Aid McKinstry
The Saints traded up in the draft, which is hardly a shock. Mickey Loomis joked on Tuesday afternoon that the team is 15-0 in that department, and now they can move it to 16-0 after their deal with Green Bay to get Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama, adding to their secondary. Here's some insight on the pick and our grade.
Grading the Kool-Aid McKinstry Pick
This pick came as a little bit of a surprise. The wide receiver run started, and defensive tackles also started going off the board. New Orleans certainly has a history with defensive backs on Day 2, and they've all panned out fairly well dating back to 2017 when it started with Marcus Williams. Defensive backs ended up going on a solid run from picks No. 40-43, and the Saints traded up four spots with the Packers to get Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Trade Terms: Saints traded a 2nd Rounder (No. 45), 5th Rounder (No. 168) and a 6th Rounder (No. 190) to the Packers to move up four spots (No. 41)
Saints Traded
Packers Received
2nd Round Pick - No. 45
2nd Round Pick - No. 41
5th Round Pick - No. 168 (Comp)
6th Round Pick - No. 190
McKinstry was certainly a first-round talent, but a fracture in his foot hurt his stock somewhat. Plus, we saw the big run on offensive players on the first night. If the foot is good to go by training camp like it's projected to be, then New Orleans is getting one heck of a player. He had surgery on it several weeks ago, but said things are going well.
He is a solid cover guy, excelling in several areas and emphasizes doing things the right way with technique, which is a huge plus for Joe Woods and Marcus Robertson. He was one of the nation's top corners and also contributed as a punter returner. He was selected as a first-team All-American by the AP and The Sporting News while also being named a first-teamer by CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated and USA Today. You can check out his first interview here.
McKinstry, who comes in at 5-foot-11, 199 pounds is willing to go wherever the Saints need him, whic includes the slot. While this certainly raises some questions regarding Marshon Lattimore's future, this doesn't necessarily mean that he's going to be dealt. New Orleans needed to add another cornerback to the room, and this is a great start.