Saints Second and Third-Round Draft Pick History Since 2017

The Saints have had some major hits on Day 2 of the draft over the years, but it hardly a sure thing.

The Saints are back to work this evening with the NFL Draft chugging along with Day 2 action. Rounds 2-3 are what's up next, and New Orleans only has one pick to make currently at No. 45. We'll have to wait and see if Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen try to get another pick, particulary for Round 3, but they are in a good position to get another strong player to add to their roster after taking Taliese Fuaga with their first-round selection.

While there's no assurances of today's selections being a major hit, the Saints have had a pretty good track record over the past several years in these rounds. There have been some picks that stand out more than others obviously, and New Orleans really could afford to hit on this year's pick. Here's how the pick history has looked over the past several years.

Saints' Second-Round Picks Since 2017

  • 2023 (40th): Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
  • 2022 (49th): Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
  • 2021 (60th): Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
  • 2019 (48th): Erik McCoy, C, TAMU
  • 2017 (42nd): Marcus Williams, S, Utah

Overall, this is a pretty good group of picks. The verdict is still out on Isaiah Foskey, who Dennis Allen has said needs to 'cut it loose' this season. The Saints defense could certainly use a pass-rusher who can get after the quarterback, to say the least, and Foskey's development in the offseason will be key. Of the picks, naturally Marcus Williams stands out a lot from that 2017 class. Erik McCoy came on board at a perfect time after the team lost Max Unger, and Werner and Taylor have come along nicely for the most part.

Saints' Third-Round Picks Since 2017

  • 2023 (71st): Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
  • 2021 (76th): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
  • 2020 (74th): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin | 105th: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
  • 2018 (91st): Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
  • 2017 (67th): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee | 76th: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida | 103rd: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida-Atlantic

The Saints have had some really solid picks in the 3rd Round over the years, but nothing stands out more than what they came away with in 2017. 2018 and 2020 were a little forgettable, especially considering how much draft capital New Orleans gave up to get Trautman. Kendre Miller has the potential to be a real star in the Klint Kubiak offense, and it's going to be exciting to see him this season. For Adebo, he is in a contract year and the team should absolutely start the contract talks with him if they haven't already.

