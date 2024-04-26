Saints Second and Third-Round Draft Pick History Since 2017
The Saints are back to work this evening with the NFL Draft chugging along with Day 2 action. Rounds 2-3 are what's up next, and New Orleans only has one pick to make currently at No. 45. We'll have to wait and see if Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen try to get another pick, particulary for Round 3, but they are in a good position to get another strong player to add to their roster after taking Taliese Fuaga with their first-round selection.
While there's no assurances of today's selections being a major hit, the Saints have had a pretty good track record over the past several years in these rounds. There have been some picks that stand out more than others obviously, and New Orleans really could afford to hit on this year's pick. Here's how the pick history has looked over the past several years.
Saints' Second-Round Picks Since 2017
- 2023 (40th): Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
- 2022 (49th): Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
- 2021 (60th): Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
- 2019 (48th): Erik McCoy, C, TAMU
- 2017 (42nd): Marcus Williams, S, Utah
Overall, this is a pretty good group of picks. The verdict is still out on Isaiah Foskey, who Dennis Allen has said needs to 'cut it loose' this season. The Saints defense could certainly use a pass-rusher who can get after the quarterback, to say the least, and Foskey's development in the offseason will be key. Of the picks, naturally Marcus Williams stands out a lot from that 2017 class. Erik McCoy came on board at a perfect time after the team lost Max Unger, and Werner and Taylor have come along nicely for the most part.
Saints' Third-Round Picks Since 2017
- 2023 (71st): Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
- 2021 (76th): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
- 2020 (74th): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin | 105th: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
- 2018 (91st): Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF
- 2017 (67th): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee | 76th: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida | 103rd: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida-Atlantic
The Saints have had some really solid picks in the 3rd Round over the years, but nothing stands out more than what they came away with in 2017. 2018 and 2020 were a little forgettable, especially considering how much draft capital New Orleans gave up to get Trautman. Kendre Miller has the potential to be a real star in the Klint Kubiak offense, and it's going to be exciting to see him this season. For Adebo, he is in a contract year and the team should absolutely start the contract talks with him if they haven't already.
Saints Draft Coverage (Video)
- Saints Draft Recap, Day 1 - Taliese Fuaga A Strong Fit
- Dennis Allen Post-Draft Press Conference, Day 1 - April 26, 2024
- What The Saints Are Getting With Taliese Fuaga, Insight From Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy
- Taliese Fuaga's First Saints Interview After Being Picked 14th Overall
- The Bayou Blitz - Live Draft Show
- Saints Draft Preview and Live Mock Draft
- Mickey Loomis Pre-Draft Press Conference
- In The Driver's Seat For A Saints Two-Round Mock
- What Positions Do The Saints Need To Prioritize In The Draft?
- How Should The Saints Approach The 2024 Draft?