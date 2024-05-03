What the May Calendar Looks Like For the Saints
The May calendar has plenty of good dates in it for the Saints, with the main emphasis of New Orleans returning to the field for action.
The month of May brings a good bit of things to the football world, with the main highlights being the schedule release towards the back half of the month, but there's obviously more. For the Saints and the rest of the other NFL clubs, they'll be on the field more as they put it OTAs work. Here's a look at what the calendar holds for New Orleans.
May Calendar For the Saints
- May 2: Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft. The Saints did not pick up theirs on Payton Turner.
- May 10-12: Saints will hold their three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday. This will include rookie tryouts from invited players.
- May 13: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
- May 20: Saints Hall of Fame Golf Classic, Kenner, Louisiana
- May 20: Phase 3 Begins
- May 21-23: OTA Workouts
- May 20-22: Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator, Nashville, TN
- May 28-30: OTA Workouts
- Mid-to-Late May: NFL Schedule Release.
We fully expect media availability at some OTA sessions, so stay tuned there.
