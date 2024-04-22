Saints News Network

Mock Draft Monday: One Last Collection of New Orleans Saints Picks

It's draft week! Let's take one last look at who is being mocked to the Saints before things get too crazy.

John Hendrix


Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) blocks for / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
We're officially in draft week across the NFL. After plenty of patience, we'll finally get to see who each team will take later in the week, with Round One action beginning on Thursday evening. The Saints have the No. 14 pick currently, and it remains to be seen what they'll actually do as the draft unfolds. New Orleans could stay put or move up, and as history dictates, they don't trade down.

We're rounding up one last batch of mock draft picks for the Saints ahead of the first round. The consensus selection has been offensive tackle over the past month and continues to be the case. Here's the picks made by various outlets.

Mock Draft Madness Monday - The Saints Pick Is?

During our two-round mock draft recently, Ross Jackson took Olu Fashanu and I took JC Latham. We'll be doing a full mock on our live show on Monday evening. There's arguments to made that could see New Orleans go in a different direction at 14th, but the pressing need and logical pick should be an offensive tackle.

We'll hear a lot from the Saints front office and coaching staff this week as we get closer to opening night, and sometimes you can get some nuggets and a feel from where the team will be going. One particular topic of interest will be an update on Ryan Ramczyk.

John Hendrix

