Saints Once Again Have a Favorable Strength of Schedule

We've been down this road before, but the Saints have one of the league's easiest strengths of schedule in 2024.

John Hendrix

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen looks on
Just like last season, the Saints have a favorable strength of schedule going into the new league year. They're tied with the Falcons for the easiest one, with opponents coming in at 131-158 (.453). Naturally, this doesn't mean much, as last year was a perfect example of it. Teams typically improve in the offseason, and New Orleans saw plenty of that firsthand. The Saints have been on the opposite side of the coin with a Top-3 tough schedule (2013, 2018) and came out fine, so while it's a stat, it's not always one that means much.

The Saints face seven playoff teams from 2024, which include the Chiefs, Browns, Rams, Eagles, Packers, Cowboys and Bucs. New Orleans has a second place schedule based off their finish last season. They'll face five new head coaches this year too: Jim Harbaugh (Chargers), Antonio Pierce (Raiders), Dave Canales (Panthers), Dan Quinn (Commanders) and Raheem Morris (Falcons).

The NFL's schedule is reportedly coming out on May 15, and based off of some of the draft events, the Saints could face a couple of rookie quarterbacks in 2024, depending on what happens in Washington with Jayden Daniels and in Denver with Bo Nix.

