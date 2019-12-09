Saints News
Network
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Editorial / Opinion

The Saints response to the 49ers loss needs to be loud and clear

John Hendrix

Despite a loss, the New Orleans Saints are still the NFC's No. 3 seed in the playoff standings. Unfortunately, they won't be able to control their own destiny to obtain Home Field Advantage throughout the playoffs now, but can still obtain at least one of the top spots to earn a first-round bye. First, they have to regroup following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the 49ers. Defensively, the Saints broke down and had little to no answer for Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme.

“We’ve been down before. We’ve got to keep our heads up and continue to get better next week, come out strong, come out ready to play and everything will be fine,” said safety Marcus Williams. The team's locker room mood was somber after the game, as you'd fully expect.

The Saints had a great opportunity to close the game out after rallying from a 9-point deficit, taking the lead with less than a minute left in the game after Drew Brees hooked up with Tre'Quan Smith for an 18-yard touchdown, but the 4th and 2 catch and run by George Kittle with the tacked on facemask call on the ensuing final possession sunk New Orleans in the end.

Drew Brees was outstanding on the day, accounting for 6 total touchdowns. He finished 29-of-40 for 349 yards and 5 touchdowns (138.4 rating). It was arguably one of the best games we've seen Brees play, even at 'his old age'.

“I would say today was just a hard-fought football game all the way around. Both sides. Back and forth. They are a great team. We’re a great team. We have the ability to be a great team. So this was like a heavyweight boxing match. All game long. That s how I would categorize today," said Brees in his postgame press conference.

"And certainly I know there's some things offensively we can clean up, certain opportunities to extend drives to get more points that would have made a difference in the game honestly when it comes down to it. But you always have that right" You always have those moments and it really comes down to the last four minutes of the game, what happens and you just want a chance to win this. We had a chance. Unfortunately, they were the ones who came out on top today.”

USATSI_13769123
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas posted 11 receptions for 134 yards and a score on 15 total targets. He bested his single-season record-setting performance from last year, and now has 1,424 receiving yards on 121 catches with 7 touchdowns. The return game was strong on Sunday, as Deonte Harris averaged 31.0 yards on 5 kick returns (155 total yards). Harris also had 2 punt returns for 37 yards (18.5 yard average), while adding an 8-yard run and 13-yard catch on offense.

Uncharacteristically, Dennis Allen's defense gave up a season high 516 yards. They did finish with 3 sacks on the day, which included a huge play by Vonn Bell in the 4th quarter. The offensive showing by the 49ers was reminiscent of when the Patriots came to town in Week 2 of 2017. Tom Brady and company put 555 yards up against the Saints defense en route to a 36-20 win. Whether it was gadget plays or just creative scheming, they simply had their way.

“There was not a lot of balance with the score. There was not a lot of balance in either defenses. They do a good job. When you can run the ball like they can and obviously, it creates throws and creates misdirection plays, they are challenging. That is why they are one of the better offenses,” said Sean Payton following the loss.

The Saints opened as an 8.5-point favorite against the Colts on Monday Night Football, and this game is one of two straight AFC South opponents New Orleans has to close out the season. It will also be the last regular season appearance in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. No matter how the loss left you feeling, the 24-hour rule is something we hear a lot about in sports, and that extra day of rest could help the Saints in a big way. Let's just hope that the defensive thrashing was just an anomaly and not a sign of things to come.

Cam Jordan put it best when looking at the rest of the season, "We’ve got to get back to the gameplan and what we know.”

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints and 49ers give an Offensive Thriller in New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley
2 1

San Francisco ascends back to the #1 seed slot after narrowly conquering New Orleans 48-46 in one of the most entertaining NFL games this season. New Orleans squandered a thrilling offensive comeback drive from QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, and WR Tre’Quan Smith who scored with 53 seconds left in the game. When the Saints needed their future Hall of Fame leader, Brees, to deliver a go-ahead drive, he did. Unfortunately, New Orleans’ secondary failed to support a tremendous effort by Brees and the Saints offense.

NFL's Top 5 Power Teams - Week 14 (SNN/SI)

Dr.C
1 1

Week 14 is a weekend of intense showdowns, renewed rivalries, and fierce division battles will determine the complexion of the NFL playoffs. The pressure will increase, tension will be high, and one mistake can cost a team a post-season call or a coach his job. Either you win or go home wondering what could have been for your team in 2019.

Cam Jordan: "We have to be the most critical of ourselves"

John Hendrix
1 1

Cam Jordan talks about how the Saints defense didn't live up to their standard of play on Sunday against the 49ers.

Saints Pregame Report Week 14

John Hendrix
0

A Sunday battle of 10-2 teams await football fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints look to keep a hold of their top playoff spot, while the 49ers look to keep pace with the Seahawks.

By The Numbers: 49ers vs Saints - Week 14

Kyle T. Mosley
2

A snapshot of important statistics for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers through Week 14 in the National Football League.

Saints LT Terron Armstead Will Start Against 49ers

Kyle T. Mosley
1

New Orleans Saints LT Terron Armstead will start for the New Orleans Saints against the San Francisco 49ers.

Saints-49ers Gameday Live Blog & Thread - Week 14

Kyle T. Mosley
0

Saints-49ers Gameday Live Blog & Thread - Week 14 from Saints News Network and SI.com.

Saints Inactive Report - Week 14

John Hendrix
0

The Saints had previously ruled out several players for their game against the 49ers. Here's a look at who's in and who's out in Week 14.

NFC South Fantasy Football Tips - Week 14 (SNN/NFL Huddle)

Kyle T. Mosley
0

Here are your NFC South Fantasy Football Tips of the Week 14 from NFL Huddle's Frank Jones for Saints News Network.

Drew Brees vs. Jimmy Garoppolo: A Week 14 Quarterback Comparison

Aaron S. Miller
0

Ahead of the Week 14 clash between the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers, we take a look at the two men under center and what impact they might have in this pivotal meeting of powerhouses.