Despite a loss, the New Orleans Saints are still the NFC's No. 3 seed in the playoff standings. Unfortunately, they won't be able to control their own destiny to obtain Home Field Advantage throughout the playoffs now, but can still obtain at least one of the top spots to earn a first-round bye. First, they have to regroup following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the 49ers. Defensively, the Saints broke down and had little to no answer for Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme.

“We’ve been down before. We’ve got to keep our heads up and continue to get better next week, come out strong, come out ready to play and everything will be fine,” said safety Marcus Williams. The team's locker room mood was somber after the game, as you'd fully expect.

The Saints had a great opportunity to close the game out after rallying from a 9-point deficit, taking the lead with less than a minute left in the game after Drew Brees hooked up with Tre'Quan Smith for an 18-yard touchdown, but the 4th and 2 catch and run by George Kittle with the tacked on facemask call on the ensuing final possession sunk New Orleans in the end.

Drew Brees was outstanding on the day, accounting for 6 total touchdowns. He finished 29-of-40 for 349 yards and 5 touchdowns (138.4 rating). It was arguably one of the best games we've seen Brees play, even at 'his old age'.

“I would say today was just a hard-fought football game all the way around. Both sides. Back and forth. They are a great team. We’re a great team. We have the ability to be a great team. So this was like a heavyweight boxing match. All game long. That s how I would categorize today," said Brees in his postgame press conference.

"And certainly I know there's some things offensively we can clean up, certain opportunities to extend drives to get more points that would have made a difference in the game honestly when it comes down to it. But you always have that right" You always have those moments and it really comes down to the last four minutes of the game, what happens and you just want a chance to win this. We had a chance. Unfortunately, they were the ones who came out on top today.”

Michael Thomas posted 11 receptions for 134 yards and a score on 15 total targets. He bested his single-season record-setting performance from last year, and now has 1,424 receiving yards on 121 catches with 7 touchdowns. The return game was strong on Sunday, as Deonte Harris averaged 31.0 yards on 5 kick returns (155 total yards). Harris also had 2 punt returns for 37 yards (18.5 yard average), while adding an 8-yard run and 13-yard catch on offense.

Uncharacteristically, Dennis Allen's defense gave up a season high 516 yards. They did finish with 3 sacks on the day, which included a huge play by Vonn Bell in the 4th quarter. The offensive showing by the 49ers was reminiscent of when the Patriots came to town in Week 2 of 2017. Tom Brady and company put 555 yards up against the Saints defense en route to a 36-20 win. Whether it was gadget plays or just creative scheming, they simply had their way.

“There was not a lot of balance with the score. There was not a lot of balance in either defenses. They do a good job. When you can run the ball like they can and obviously, it creates throws and creates misdirection plays, they are challenging. That is why they are one of the better offenses,” said Sean Payton following the loss.

The Saints opened as an 8.5-point favorite against the Colts on Monday Night Football, and this game is one of two straight AFC South opponents New Orleans has to close out the season. It will also be the last regular season appearance in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. No matter how the loss left you feeling, the 24-hour rule is something we hear a lot about in sports, and that extra day of rest could help the Saints in a big way. Let's just hope that the defensive thrashing was just an anomaly and not a sign of things to come.

Cam Jordan put it best when looking at the rest of the season, "We’ve got to get back to the gameplan and what we know.”